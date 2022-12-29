Sonona Jefferson peered through her binoculars on the Tar River Greenway near Beech Street, scanning the river for anything that might be a sign of her missing 22-year-old son, Khalil.
An indeterminate shape was seen near a snag at the river’s opposite bank. Sonona looked, as did others joining her in the Wednesday search party for Khalil.
But it was just a shadow, Sonona said. She put down her binoculars and got back to walking. The search continued.
Since her son went missing Sonona and others have combed the greenway near Greensprings Park where she said Khalil’s vehicle was found parked. Some searches, like the one Wednesday, have been publicized while others are smaller affairs. Each day, she said, they try to expand their search radius a bit further.
On Wednesday, that meant walking the miles of trail and surrounding woods that lead from the entrance at Beech Street, near the Wildwood Villas apartments, to Greensprings Park. Searchers like Andrew Sudekum, joined by sister, Sarah, and mother, Debbie, peered into pipes and scanned the waterways. Flyers with Khalil’s picture were handed out to passersby.
“We are simply trying to look and eliminate all possibilities before we try to move on to other areas to search for my son,” Sonona said. “We have not found anything additional at this time.
“There are homeless encampments there inside the woods. We ... are still looking to see if there’s anybody that saw him on Dec. 2, that recognized a tall, lean-built young man on a skateboard going through the park on Friday.”
One person has said they might have seen Khalil walking that day but is unsure, Sonona said. An email sent prior to his disappearance indicated he meant to harm himself that night.
“Friday will be four weeks,” Sonona said, taking a moment to fight back emotions. “I have not heard from, or seen my son.”
She took a deep breath.
“Small details, everything, will get us further, get us closer than we are today,” Sonona said.
She expressed gratitude to the volunteers who showed up, taking time out of the holiday season to lend their eyes and ears to the search. That included Barbara Gaskins, a community advocate and former candidate for North Carolina’s Third Congressional District.
“I’m a mother, I have three boys,” Gaskins said. “Ms. Jefferson can’t find her son and ... he’s been gone since Dec. 2. No mother should have to deal with this. In addition, he is a vet. My fiancee is here, my friend is here to support. We also have another former candidate (George) Papstrat here to support. We want to bring this solider home. No soldier should be left behind.”
Yvette Davis, founder of the International Veterans Empowerment Thrift Store, or IVets, out of Jacksonville lost her son, a veteran, to suicide. The search for her is a personal one. She questioned why a Silver Alert did not go out the day he went missing.
“What has been missed is when this guy went missing, this veteran Mr. Jefferson, he walked off on his own,” Davis said. “The Silver Alert should have went out on Dec. 2. Mental health is a serious problem among our active duty and veterans and it should not have been dismissed as, ‘Oh he’s grown so it’s no reason to fuss.’ At that moment, when they knew he was suicidal, they should have had boots on the ground out here.”
Dominique Braswell of Greenville, an eight-year Marine Corps veteran, said when he saw the story of Khalil’s disappearance he knew he had to help. He has dealt with his own mental issues, he said, and wishes the Department of Veteran Affairs would do more to address the issue for former service members.
“(It is) just feeling like that you are all alone and nowhere to turn,” Braswell said. “You just get into a mindset that is just low, it’s a low you can’t really describe.”
Braswell asked that the community keep Khalil and his family in their prayers as the search continues, adding that he approached the search with optimism.
“I want a great ending and a great new year for this family,” he said.
Sonona said that she is working as closely as she can with the Greenville Police Department, the investigating agency. She called the department her lifeline on Khalil’s last known whereabouts and said Chief Ted Sauls has “been wonderful” throughout the process. She said that a search party joined GPD on Tuesday.
“I pray that we don’t find Khalil today,” Sonona said. “Out here in these woods. I pray that he is out here and ... is still alive and that we will be able to bring him home safe. That is my prayer.”
Contact police with information regarding Khalil Jefferson at 329-4315.