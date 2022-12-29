Sonona Jefferson peered through her binoculars on the Tar River Greenway near Beech Street, scanning the river for anything that might be a sign of her missing 22-year-old son, Khalil.

An indeterminate shape was seen near a snag at the river’s opposite bank. Sonona looked, as did others joining her in the Wednesday search party for Khalil.


