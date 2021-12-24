Her first Christmas, when Clara should have been tucked in at home, she lay in a hospital bed where she had spent too many moments of her life up to that point.
Staff members had brought the child a stuffed animal, a lop-eared brown dog, as a gift. Though it was a thoughtful gesture, it was little comfort to Janna Thompson, who had just kissed her husband, Travis, their 3-year-old daughter, Bella, and 4-year-old son, Riley, goodbye on Christmas Eve. Now she knelt on the floor, crying and praying at Clara’s bedside, fearful that her baby’s first Christmas might also be her last.
The first six months of Clara’s life had come with many questions about why this child seemed so fragile, why she sometimes experienced seizures or suddenly stopped breathing. Six years later, not all of those have been answered. But Clara’s family believes the gift of a real dog could help her spend the rest of her holidays at home.
Many children wish for a puppy for Christmas. But for Clara, a dog is part of a larger dream to have what others often take for granted — an ordinary childhood.
A tough start
The goal of normalcy been an elusive one since she arrived on May 31, 2015. As a newborn, Clara, whose tiny body had difficulties regulating temperature and glucose, was whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit. Longing to hold their daughter, the Thompsons could only pray as they reached into the incubator to touch her skin. Physicians questioned whether the baby’s low muscle tone might be an indicator of Down syndrome, but within 24 hours, Clara had shown such dramatic improvement that she was discharged from the hospital.
Although grateful to be home with her newborn, Janna sensed early on that something was not quite right.
“I was not a first-time mom and could tell that there were things that were different about her,” she said. “(But) the symptoms were so elusive.”
Clara would abruptly stop nursing, frozen in the moment, though fully awake. At times, the sounds of her breathing seemed to cease, followed by a panting-type noise. On two occasions, when Clara appeared to be turning blue, Janna rushed her daughter to the hospital, only to find that the symptoms were gone by the time they arrived.
“The third time, the attending (physician) at the children’s ED (emergency department) met me at the door,” Janna recalled. “He said, ‘Mrs. Thompson, we have to examine what kind of mom keeps bringing an asymptomatic child to the hospital.’”
The doctor asked if Janna had heard of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health condition in which a person, often a mother, makes up or even causes symptoms of illness in her child in order to gain sympathy or attention. He warned that if she returned to the emergency department with a child showing no symptoms, he would recommend that Janna have a psychological examination.
Even Janna began to question whether exhaustion might be causing her to overreact, but Clara’s cyanosis (bluish color due to lack of oxygen in the blood) prompted a fourth emergency visit. This time, when the family arrived at the hospital, Clara’s heart stopped.
Difficult diagnosis
Doctors discovered that she had been born with two holes in her heart and showed signs of aspiration, but there was more. Further genetic testing, which the family sought out of state due to a two-year wait in North Carolina, indicated Distal 18q deletion syndrome, a chromosome abnormality associated with a myriad of health complications. The genetic disorder is rare; the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society had recorded fewer than 450 cases when Clara received her diagnosis in 2016.
“There’s not a lot of data available,” Janna said. “The statistics vary vastly from children who are born and put on hospice to children who are living independent lives.”
Most of the information the family received was not good news. The Thompsons were told that many children with the condition die of an epileptic event before reaching adolescence.
“People missing this DNA are likely to never walk, never talk, have severe epilepsy, require a feeding tube, have life-threatening heart defects, be blind, be deaf, have a compromised immune system … and that was just the first page,” Janna wrote in her blog at projectshineproject.com.
Seeking advice from specialists, the Thompsons would eventually consult with more than two dozen doctors in four states. Still, they refused to embrace many of the bleakest predictions. Instead, they chose to respond to each challenge by praying and believing that despite diagnosis of “deletion,” Clara would not be missing anything she needed to be healthy and whole.
Beating the odds
The Thompsons were not strangers to the miraculous. Janna had survived a horrific car crash and cancer, and the couple had welcomed three children in five years following an infertility diagnosis. They watched in awe as Clara, too, began defying statistics. Her myoclonic seizures ceased, and a hole in her heart began to close on its own.
Other victories came with time and effort as Janna drove Clara to as many as seven therapy appointments a week to help her grow strong enough to take her first unassisted steps at age 4. Her first words came after Clara tried to imitate howling sounds her grandmother’s dogs made. (Clara later referred to a dog as an “Awhoo,” Janna said, “So, technically ‘dog’ was her first word.”)
Now a kindergarten student at Chicod School, Clara daily recites a spiritual maxim her parents taught her, “I am strong, tall, verbal, mobile, capable, complete … and I can do hard things.” Though she still struggles with strength and balance, today Clara can run and jump and she loves to dance.
But the episodes largely responsible for her early medical crises persist. Earlier this year, tests indicated that Clara’s condition could be fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase (FBP1) deficiency, which can cause lactic acid buildup and low blood sugar. The condition can result in acute crises in which a patient stops breathing, suffers a seizure or becomes comatose.
Clara has had eight such episodes this year, causing her to be hospitalized half a dozen times. Scars on her arms serve as reminders of the many times she has required intravenous medication, events that have become so common that Clara sometimes pretends her stuffed dog needs an IV.
Lab may offer hope
The Thompsons are hoping a medical alert dog could help detect these metabolic incidents before they become life-threatening.
Born just before Thanksgiving, the British Labrador that Clara plans to name “Bailey” will not join the family for at least another year. Until then, the pup will be trained at Illinois’ Cedar Oak Kennels, known for producing service dogs.
Owner and trainer Zach Kellerman said Clara’s dog will function much like a diabetic alert dog, which is trained to sense and smell changes that signal an impending medical crisis. But Kellerman said the dog will be useful for Clara in other ways as well.
“The dog will be taught to stand for Clara if she loses balance,” he said. “That connection they have will give Clara some emotional confidence as well. (She will) have her best friend by her side every day, who isn’t just like a blanket or a teddy bear. It’s a living breathing thing that cares about her.”
Clara’s father, Travis, believes the dog will be beneficial for the whole family.
“I think it’s going to be a peace of mind knowing that he’ll be in the room with her, and he can let us know if anything happens or if something’s up,” he said. “The biggest thing is it’s going to help my wife not have to be on call 24/7. Ever since Clara was born, she’s basically trying to sleep with one eye open.”
Show of support
Over the last two months, supporters have raised more than $25,000 to fund the dog, which is not covered by insurance. Contributions have ranged from $3 and change from a child’s allowance to thousands in private donations, coming in from not only eastern North Carolina but as far away as the West Coast and Canada.
“It’s been such an amazing community effort,” Janna said. “The important thing to me that’s kind of touched me the most is to see that there are parents who are teaching their kids, ‘Yes, have compassion but also respond and do something about it.’”
Family friend Maureen Swindell, who coordinated part of the fundraising effort through the nonprofit Cross Culture Community, has been impressed though not surprised by the response.
“The story of the struggle, the victories, everything about it (makes) you just want to embrace them,” she said of the Thompsons. “We just can’t imagine all of the unknowns. Emergencies arise, the worry, the angst, the hope.
“It’s so many things with Clara,” Swindell said. “This little girl has been through so much.”
At Christmas, Janna is reminded of how far her daughter has come, and she is grateful for the love and support the family has received.
“That first Christmas Eve after Clara was born … I sat on the cold hospital floor, and I thought, ‘I’m alone and I’m worried about my kid.’ I felt like God’s presence just came into the room. I can’t explain it; I felt like truly he put blanket or something around us. He came in there with me. He wrapped himself in the sadness with me and spoke to me from within and said, ‘I know what it’s like to worry about your child on Christmas Eve.’ It was the realization that he was separated from his son and that’s why we have Christmas.”
Six Christmases later, some questions persist. Tests and procedures have not yielded all the answers that the Thompsons were seeking.
“We’re not necessarily six years into it in a better place,” Janna said, “other than thankful that we’ve had six good years with her.”
She knows that a service dog will not resolve her daughter’s medical issues, but for the Thompsons, its anticipated arrival signals a season of hope.
“It’s not about finding answers. It’s not about finding the right diagnosis or the right test or any of that,” Janna said. “It’s about how Clara can live every moment of her life.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made through The Cross Culture Community 70 ER Daniels Road, Wanchese, NC 27981 and designated for Clara Thompson. For more of the family’s story, visit projectshineproject.com.