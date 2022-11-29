The days after Thanksgiving not only signal the beginning of holiday shopping but also serve as an opening for a season of sharing. Between today’s Giving Tuesday and Friday’s Greenville Gives, there are a wealth of opportunities for contributing to charity.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the global movement called Giving Tuesday. Launched in 2012 to encourage people to do good, it has grown to include national movements in more than 80 countries.


