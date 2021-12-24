Whether it’s a penguin with a present, a star-gazing snowman or beautiful Christmas flowers, there is an art to selecting the perfect holiday card. For Pitt County Schools, that art comes from students.
Hundreds of them submit cards each year for the superintendent’s annual holiday card contest. Winning designs, selected by Superintendent Ethan Lenker, are reproduced and then distributed as the school district’s official holiday greeting cards.
One winner each is named at the elementary, middle school and high school level. This year’s winners are: elementary winner Christian Martinez-Velazquez of Ayden Elementary School. His art teacher is Todd Boyd. Kamdyn Haislip of A.G. Cox Middle School is the winner for the middle school level. Her art teacher is Jacqueline Hobbs, who was a holiday card contest winner in her time as a student at D.H. Conley High School. This year’s high school winner is Azzareya Figueroa of Ayden-Grifton High, under the direction of art teacher Grace Hale.
In celebration of Christmas, numerous holiday cards designed by Pitt County Schools students are published in today’s issue of The Daily Reflector.