Second Biscuitville opens on Greenville Boulevard

Staff from Biscuitville at 1970 S.E. Greenville Blvd. celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Four weeks after a Piedmont-based restaurant set a franchise record for biscuits served on its opening day, Greenville saw a second franchise open just a few miles down the road.

Greenville’s second Biscuitville location opened at 1970 S.E. Greenville Blvd. on Tuesday. It drew a slightly more subdued crowd after the fanfare that greeted visitors at 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd. on Feb. 9. A spokeswoman for the company said during the February opening, the restaurant served 2,659 biscuits to customers.

