Second Biscuitville opens on Greenville Boulevard

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (20 to 30 percent), and gusty
north winds of 20 to 25 mph will likely lead to adverse fire
behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Staff from Biscuitville at 1970 S.E. Greenville Blvd. celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
Four weeks after a Piedmont-based restaurant set a franchise record for biscuits served on its opening day, Greenville saw a second franchise open just a few miles down the road.
Greenville’s second Biscuitville location opened at 1970 S.E. Greenville Blvd. on Tuesday. It drew a slightly more subdued crowd after the fanfare that greeted visitors at 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd. on Feb. 9. A spokeswoman for the company said during the February opening, the restaurant served 2,659 biscuits to customers.
Biscuitville is based out of Greensboro and has expanded across the state and into Virginia. The Greenville locations are the first in eastern North Carolina.
JT Campbell, the new location’s operator, said that she expects her restaurant to see more business when East Carolina University students return from their spring break.
Campbell knows Greenville’s restaurant scene well, having served as general manager of the Chipotle on Greenville Boulevard for seven years. She said the location, which is near the intersection of 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard, is highly trafficked and should provide a lot of customers.
The new location has 60 staff members according to Campbell, who said that there is flexibility for some staff to operate out of either location.
“We’re just bringing great Southern hospitality,” Campbell said following a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the restaurant’s first day of operation. “We are going to be ... enhancing other’s lives by serving them. That is our focus, our goal. And to provide great food.”