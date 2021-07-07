A contest is underway in the Winterville mayoral race and the incumbent office holder hasn’t decided if he is going to run.

Tucker Moore, son of longtime Councilman Tony Moore, filed for the mayor’s seats on Wednesday. Veteran Councilwoman Veronica Roberson filed for the seat on July 2.

“I’m running for mayor again because we need change in Winterville,” said Tucker Moore, who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2017. “We need new leadership and we need somebody to be mayor who is energetic and who has new and fresh ideas.”

Moore said he wants the Town of Winterville to expand its recreation department so more activities are available for families who are moving to the community.

Roberson, who has served on the council since 2007, said she will be a good representative of all citizens of Winterville. She has two year remaining on her current four-year council term.

Longtime Mayor Doug Jackson said he hasn’t decided if he’ll seek another four-year term.

“This is my 24th year as mayor of Winterville and I haven’t made a decision,” he said.

“I had some health issues last year. I missed about three meetings because I was in the hospital. We did a lot of meetings through Zoom but the last few meetings I’ve made have been in person,” Jackson said. “This whole virus thing has changed the world.”

Along with mayor, Winterville residents will select council members for the seats currently held by Johnny Moye and Mark Smith. Moye filed for re-election last week and as did Brandy Daniels, a member of Winterville’s Stormwater Advisory Committee.

Wednesday also saw three incumbents file for re-election to their respective seats: Thomas W. Lilley filed for the Bethel Board of Commissioners, Richard C. Zeck filed for mayor of the Village of Simpson and Dianne filed for the Simpson Village Council.

Filing for elections in Bethel, Farmville, Fountain, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson and Winterville began July 2 and continues until July 16, not Aug. 16 as reported Wednesday.

Filing begins July 26 and runs until Aug. 13 for Ayden candidates.

Candidate filings

Bethel Board of Commissioners


  • Ferrell Blount (I)
  • Thomas W. Lilley (I)

Farmville Mayor

  • John O. Moore (I)

Grifton Mayor

  • Billy Ray Jackson (I)

Simpson Mayor

  • Richard C. Zeck (I)

Simpson Village Council

  • Dianne Thomas (I)

Winterville Mayor

  • Tucker Moore
  • Veronica W. Roberson

Winterville Town Council

  • Brandy M. Daniels
  • Johnny Moye (I)

“I” stands for incumbent.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.