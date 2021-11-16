Pitt County Schools employees could get a $1,000 “COVID supplement” as early as next month.
If approved by the Board of Education in December, the bonus would be the second that school district employees have received this year. The board in May voted unanimously to designate about $4.3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds toward a $1,000 one-time bonus for more than 3,000 employees in the district.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board at a workshop meeting on Monday that, with board approval, the district would spend $4.4 million in ESSER funds for another staff supplement. While no votes are taken at workshop meetings, members responded favorably to the idea.
District 6 representative Anna Barrett Smith suggested that the bonuses were needed for Pitt County Schools to remain competitive.
“Wake County just did a pretty big one,” she said of the Triangle-area school district that approved a $1,200 bonus and is considering increasing it to $3,750. “We’re going to be behind, and that’s a place that we lose people.
“We’re incredibly grateful for what every staff member in our county has done,” Smith said, adding that she would be in favor of the bonus pay.
Baggett said some workers stand to get an additional bonus from ESSER funds designated to support school nutrition services employees. Those employees are due to receive retention bonuses in December and in May 2022.
The school board last month voted to give pay raises to substitute teachers and school bus staff members. The move increased the base pay for substitute teachers and offered a $25-a-day “COVID bonus” this school year. Bus drivers and monitors received a raise of $1 per hour, made retroactive to cover the entire 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker shared Monday that the district has seen a higher number of substitute teaching vacancies filled since offering the pay increase.
Additional proposals for ESSER spending include $1.5 million for playground equipment; $1.3 million for school nurses and $350,000 to repair and resurface the track at E.B. Aycock Middle School.
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said the work on the track is something the district has been aiming to accomplish for several years.
“It’s been on our facilities needs list for a long time, and it’s one of those things that something in the building comes and trumps it every time,” he said. “Not only is it the track for school, and they use it constantly, the community uses this track a whole lot. All the neighborhoods that surround that school come and walk on that track.”
While the cost of resurfacing a track is generally between $100,000 to $150,000, he said, the extra funding is needed for the district to make some storm drainage system corrections in the area around the track.
School calendar
Calendars being considered for the next school year provide alternative choices for spring break but no options for finishing the fall semester before Christmas.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone shared two proposed calendars with the board, including one with spring break scheduled in March and another around the Easter holiday in April. The district has invited public input on the calendars until Nov. 22. Visit https://bit.ly/PCSCalendarFeedback22-23.
On both drafts of the calendar, the 2022-23 school year would begin on Aug. 29 and end on June 9.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest questioned why neither calendar draft would end the fall semester before Christmas break, when that was a priority for the current school year’s calendar.
Lenker said the late start is a matter of state law, which requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
“We would love to have exams before Christmas, but not many people feel that we could teach the first semester in 72 days,” he said. “That’s a real problem. When the General Assembly made that rule, I don’t know if they thought about this.”
Lenker said Pitt County Schools has tried several times to get a waiver from the state that would allow the district to begin classes earlier but has been denied. Both the district’s early college high schools begin their school years in early August to align with the academic calendars of East Carolina University and Pitt Community College.
For the 2021-22 school year, Pitt County Schools moved its spring break to March to align with PCC to benefit students who are taking traditional high school classes and community college courses simultaneously.
Rhone said teachers seem to prefer spring break in March, while some families have indicated they would like to have a week off near Easter.
District 2 representative Amy Cole said it might be time to consider whether high schools need a different calendar than elementary and middle schools. Rhone said that when that idea was discussed internally, some educators were concerned that might create a hardship for families that rely on older siblings to help care for younger children. Cole also said that early-release days can be difficult for families to navigate.
Rhone said next year’s proposed calendars attempt to address issues with teacher workdays following complaints that teachers needed more days to prepare to begin the school year. The draft calendars also have drawn comments from educators who would prefer to have more workdays during the school year instead of before school begins in August.
But Lenker said that state requirements for when schools must begin and end (no later than the Friday closest to June 11) make it difficult to schedule as many workdays as teachers request.
District 3 representative James E. Tripp Jr. said that, in many ways, district leaders’ hands are tied in terms of planning the calendar.
“Until they (state leaders) change that, we have to work with what we have to work with,” he said.