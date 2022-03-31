The second of four downtown hotel proposals ended this week when East Carolina University notified a developer it would not renew efforts to build one near main campus.
The university announced Thursday it notified hotel development and management group Daly Seven of its plan to end the current letter of intention to build a hotel originally set for a groundbreaking in 2021.
The project would have been a ground-lease arrangement for 65 years with one 34-year option to renew; the letter of intent was originally signed in August 2019 with extensions in 2020 and 2021.
“We entered a developer contract with Daly Seven in August 2019 with the hopes of a groundbreaking in 2021,” said Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Stephanie Coleman. She met with Daly Seven representatives on Wednesday.
“As we know, COVID-19 changed the landscape in many ways, and we continue to develop the university’s master plan. We feel the time is not right to continue with the planning of this project.”
When ECU and Daly Seven entered their agreement in August 2019, ECU planned to construct a Student One-Stop building with a parking deck near the intended hotel site, in the parking area off Reade Street between Third and Fourth streets. ECU no longer plans to construct a One-Stop building. The hotel would have also been near a proposed performing arts center that remains part of the university’s long-range master plan but is currently unfunded.
This project was intended to be a catalyst toward more revitalization of the urban core of campus and the Uptown District, Coleman said. “Since our announcement in 2019, other hotel projects have been announced for Greenville. Our project would be the last to open based on our research. We’re excited about what the other projects will bring to Greenville.”
It's the second hotel project in the downtown area to be terminated in less than a month. On March 14, the Greenville City Council ended its agreement with Seacoast Communities to building a hotel and apartments on the site of the former Imperial Tobacco processing site off Dickinson Avenue.
Seacoast Communities said the development company couldn't secure an agreement with a hotel brand because another developer, Co-X Properties, had already struck a partnership with Hilton Garden Inn to build a hotel at 419 Evans St. Work started there in late January.
Co-X Properties is owned Paul Adkison and Scott Diggs, ECU alumni who serve on the ECU Foundation and the Miller School of Entrepreneurship Advisory Council.
Co-X Properities announced during a ribbon cutting it would engage ECU students and faculty in aspects of the building construction and finishes. Adkison said student artwork will also be displayed at the hotel.
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers praised the efforts of Adkison and Diggs during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
"One of the first pieces of conversation we got into was the importance of investing in our local community and having that investor tied directly to East Carolina University," Rogers said in January.
"I am so excited about this effort is coming to life because I said, as soon as I started this role, in order for the university to be successful, in order for the community to be successful, we have to be inextricably linked together in every possible way," he said.
Another group of businessmen announced in December 2020 they would build a 70-room hotel as part of plans to transform a historic tobacco warehouse into a food and lodging destination.
The Stark Group said it intended to rehabilitate the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse site which borders Eighth, Ninth, Washington and Ficklen Streets as well as some surrounding property.
The developers said the hotel will feature a restaurant, lobby and 10,000-square-foot event space. The adjacent Star Warehouse will host a 76,000-square-foot food hall and market.
An opening was set for the fall of 2022 but work has not begun on the development.