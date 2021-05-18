Structural deficiencies discovered at C.M. Eppes Middle School will force the closure of a dozen classrooms for at least the first semester of the next school year.
The Board of Education on Monday voted unanimously to spend nearly half a million dollars to bring in 10 modular classrooms for sixth-graders to use, beginning in August. Classrooms, scheduled to be installed this summer, are expected to displace the school’s football team for the fall season.
“We have found in the building some design flaws as well as some installation flaws that were not done properly back in (19)67, ‘68, ‘69 when they were building that building,” Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said. “Now we’re in the midst of trying to figure out what to do with that to save this building and put it back together for our students.”
Two rooms were closed to students and staff last month after a structural engineer identified what appears to have been a shift along a cinder block wall.
A renovation project is underway in a different section of the school, which received roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in August 2020. That damage, along with extensive renovations, have kept seventh-grade students from being able to attend class in the building this school year.
Since September, those students have been attending classes across the street from the school at Immanuel Baptist Church, which has donated use of the space. Current renovations have been accelerated to allow seventh-graders to return to their classrooms in August. But Johnson said the bidding process for the new sixth-grade wing repairs will not begin until June. No cost estimate or timeline for the project has been determined.
Johnson told the school board that Immanuel would not be a good option for sixth-graders starting classes in August because the school is expecting more in-person learners for the 2021-22 academic year.
“When we actually go back full steam with their number of students, the classrooms just aren’t large enough,” he said of Immanuel’s Sunday school classrooms. “I just don’t know if it’s really a viable option to move forward for next year just because of the number of students we’ll have in the class.”
Johnson told board members that to lease 10 modular classrooms for a year for Eppes would cost nearly $300,000, including fees associated with setup. Purchasing the units, which are 10 to 15 years old, would cost about $470,000.
Johnson recommended that the board buy the units, considering that the district needs to add several elementary classrooms in the next few years to comply with smaller class sizes mandated by House Bill 90. The district has estimated it will cost $24 million to construct additional classrooms at a half dozen elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year.
“I can’t say the construction bond is coming down from the state anytime soon, so at some point we’ve got to figure out something,” Johnson said, displaying a chart that showed the district would need two dozen additional modular classrooms to meet HB 90 needs. “Purchasing these units for the district, I don’t know that we can go wrong with the other needs we have in the county and no thought of a construction bond really coming out.”
Johnson said that placing modular units on the Eppes athletic field would be necessary because of limited space on campus. He said it should not keep the school from having a team.
“It’s unfortunate for sports teams, but it’s not unusual,” Johnson said. “When we were redoing Chicod, they played away games that season. It’s not the best, but the option is still there for our athletes to still get to play.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board learned that graduating seniors are to receive four tickets, instead of two, for this year’s commencement ceremonies, which are scheduled for June 4-5 in ECU’s Minges Coliseum. Superintendent Ethan Lenker said masks will be required for students and staff but the district has not yet determined whether face coverings will be required for all guests.
In other business, the board:
Unanimously approved pay rates for employees working in June and July for summer school. Under the compensation plan, which sets hourly rates for 10-month employees, assistant principals would be paid $45 an hour for working at a summer school site. Certified employees, including teachers and media coordinators, would be paid $40 per hour. Classified employees, including clerical staff, teacher assistants, school nutrition workers, custodians and bus drivers, would be paid $20 an hour. The school system’s 11- and 12-month employees would receive their regular hourly pay, along with a bonus for working during summer school. Officials said no em
- ployees will make less than their regular pay rate for working during the summer.
- Approved a three-year contract with the company Educational Staffing Services to manage substitutes. The 2021-22 proposed local budget, which the board approved earlier this month, included about $215,000 for outsourcing substitute teaching. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone told the board that ESS works with school districts in 28 states. Officials said using the staffing service would not change substitute teacher pay, but it would allow substitute teachers to work more hours and be eligible for insurance and other benefits. In addition, teachers could return to work as substitutes immediately after retirement.