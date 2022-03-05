A second vote on an ordinance change defining domestic animals as dogs and cats is scheduled for Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The board is taking on a second vote on the ordinance because the first vote on the recommendation, which occurred Feb. 21, wasn’t unanimous, staff said. The ordinance passed 8-1 with Commissioner Christopher Nunnally voting no. Nunnally wanted an ordinance that used characteristics to define what a domestic animal is.
The Pitt County Animal Services Advisory Board asked that a definition for domestic animals be added to the county’s ordinance because the term “domestic animal” is used about 20 times without defining what it is, said Chad Singleton, animal services director.
Other items scheduled for a vote on Monday are:
An interlocal agreement with the Town of Ayden for rail site development.
The Town of Ayden, Pitt County Economic Development and other organizations have created a $1.8 million plan for locating businesses and industry near a railroad line.
Pitt County has received a $500,000 grant for the project from N.C. Railroad, a private corporation that owns a 317-mile railroad corridor between Charlotte and Port Terminal in Morehead City. The grant will require a $333,000 local match.
Ayden is now applying for a $1 million grant from Golden LEAF for additional development. Commissioners are being asked to provide matching dollars for the grants and loans.
The commissioners also are being asked to commit to spend up to $4.5 million in matching dollars so the county can qualify for a state grant to fund projects at Ayden, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood, W.H. Robinson elementary schools and Wintergreen Primary School.
The county’s EMS Oversight board wants to release contingency funding for eight EMS. The award amounts range from $2,500 to $15,000.
County Planning and Development Services Director James Rhodes is scheduled to review changes in the county’s stormwater rules.