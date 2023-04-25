An old card catalog at Sheppard Memorial Library is offering free seeds to anyone seeking to sow homegrown foods now that spring has arrived.
The Sow & Grow Seed Library in Sheppard’s entryway offers an array of seeds like greens, flowers and cucumbers, which LaRita Johnson, director of the Leroy James Farmers Market, said are ripe for planting this time of year.
The market partnered with Sheppard, the Making Pitt Fit Community Garden, Forest of Eden Farm and Nursery, Pitt County Senior Center, Black Seed Saving Collective and Plant & See on the project.
Visitors can take up to five packets of seed, which are provided through the entities and regularly replenished by Johnson and a team of volunteers. Since the project launched in October, Johnson estimates up to 1,000 seeds have been distributed, and she hopes that number will grow amid the spring planting season.
“We’re trying to get people to grow their own food because of a lot of the additives that are being put in food now,” Johnson said. “We feel like it would be healthier for people to grow some of their own, just little things, and be able to know where they came from like we do here at the farmer’s market.
“You know where this came from because you grew it yourself.”
The idea came from a similar project launched in the mountains of Jefferson, North Carolina, according to Johnson. She got in touch with Sheppard’s staff to initiate the project, which Greg Needham, the library’s director, said has benefited from its central location.
“We’re right in the heart of the community,” Needham said. “Lot of foot traffic. It’s out on our web and social media, so people are aware of it and they’re coming in, picking up the seeds and that’s going briskly.
“They’re seeds from the community, which is neat,” he said on Friday. “A sort of sharing around among our community folks who love to grow things and want other people to grow things too, which is great for Earth Week and Earth Day. Do it yourself is huge and it’s great for people to be able to grow their own food.”
The project’s spring awakening has led Johnson and others to provide tips for beginners on how to germinate and plant the seeds. She said that whether people are sowing their seeds directly in the ground or in planters, the impact will be tangible for people and the planet.
“Anything you plant is good for the ecosystem,” Johnson said. “Anything these people grow for themselves is so good for health, because you know (where it came from).”
Johnson is also seeking helpers to package the seeds, something she said is too large a task for just one person. Volunteers who want to help put seeds in envelopes which will be distributed through the program can contact the famer’s market at 902-1724.