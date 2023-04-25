Sow & Grow Seed Library

An old card catalog at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., Greenville, has been repurposed to distribute packets of seeds for aspiring or veteran gardeners.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

An old card catalog at Sheppard Memorial Library is offering free seeds to anyone seeking to sow homegrown foods now that spring has arrived.

The Sow & Grow Seed Library in Sheppard’s entryway offers an array of seeds like greens, flowers and cucumbers, which LaRita Johnson, director of the Leroy James Farmers Market, said are ripe for planting this time of year.


