Following a wet winter, some school officials say they have been inundated with complaints about the need for shelter outside of Chicod School.
“When it rains, it’s a mess,” said District 9 representative Benjie Forrest, who played a 2-minute video at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that showed students trekking through rain across a muddy lawn to enter the school. “That’s what they’ve had to put up with.”
Forrest, whose district includes Chicod, asked fellow board members to back a plan to provide a canopy at the school, where a new sidewalk is scheduled to be installed this summer.
“The walk is not going to fix the problem unless there’s a canopy placed with it,” he said. “I have been told if we put a canopy there we’ve got to put a canopy at every school, but my suggestion is that we go ahead and put the canopy where the worst need is.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes agreed.
“I have been getting calls in regards to this,” said Forbes, who offered a second to Forrest’s motion. “It is a topic of discussion in that community and concern for many of the parents.”
But some board members questioned how Pitt County Schools could prioritize adding a canopy at Chicod when it is not the only school without shelter.
“I don’t disagree that there’s a need there,” District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said. “Do we have any information on the cost to do it and/or whether there are similarly bad situations elsewhere?”
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker estimated the cost of adding a canopy to be about $490 per linear foot.
Aaron Errickson, director of facilities for Pitt County Schools, said sidewalk coverings have to be rated to withstand 130 mph winds, which affects the cost.
Forrest’s request, which was tabled Monday to allow for more time to research the issue, comes at a time when the district has reported it needs $24.3 million to build classroom wings at half a dozen elementary schools. Additional space is needed to bring schools into compliance with House Bill 90, which reduces the number of students allowed in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
In addition, according to a recent capital projects report, 15 of the district’s 38 schools that have areas that are 50 years or older are due for renovations.
Errickson told school board members that the Facility Needs Survey, which the district provides to the Department of Public Instruction, includes construction and renovation projects. It does not address issues such as canopies or parking areas.
However, a report issued Monday by Pitt County Schools shows that four elementary schools, Creekside, Ridgewood, Lakeforest and Northwest, have covered areas at car and bus drop-offs and also over sidewalks leading to their entrances. But nearly a dozen schools do not have coverage in any of those areas. Besides Chicod, schools without canopies include A.G. Cox, Ayden-Grifton C.M. Eppes, Elmhurst, Falkland, Farmville Central, Pactolus, Wahl-Coates and the two early college high schools.
Of those, Errickson said, that to his knowledge, Chicod is the only school that lacks a sidewalk in the drop-off area.
Chicod PTA President Sherry House said Wednesday that her organization has received numerous complaints about the absence of sidewalks and coverings.
“In February, it seems like it rained almost every day,” she said. “It gets really muddy. Then you have your kids getting out and having to step in it. Then they’re having to go into school and sit in the school all day long with muddy feet or just dirt sometimes up to their ankles.”
House said parents have asked the PTA, which last year raised money to provide a new playground for the school, to intervene.
“We can’t raise enough money to do that for the school,” she said. “They’ve been wanting it for a while.”
Covered walkway additions at Chicod were listed as a current need in Pitt County Schools Long Range Facility Plan in 2009, shortly after Forrest joined the Board of Education. Since that time, the back of the building, rather than the front, has become the point of entry for students.
Construction of a parent drop-off lane and entrance canopy is part of what is considered Phase 3 of a multi-million expansion and renovation project at the school. It is listed among proposed fiscal year 2025-26 projects.
“Phase 1 of Chicod was first started in 1987, and they finally realized it in 2011,” Forrest said, addressing District 3 representative James E. Tripp Jr., a local minister who joined the board last year. “My guess is you’ll be doing a lot of funerals between now and when Phase 3 starts. I’m just trying to be real.”