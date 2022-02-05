Groups opposed to the Mid-Currituck Bridge have filed an appeal with a federal appellate court to block the $500 million project, claiming the bridge’s environmental analysis should be declared invalid because it’s outdated.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed an appeal Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. The SELC filed a lawsuit on the groups’ behalf in 2019 challenging state and federal agencies’ decision then to move forward with the bridge project.
The SELC’s appeal follows a federal judge’s ruling in December siding with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Commission’s decision to build the 7.4-mile bridge linking the Currituck mainland and Outer Banks.
It also comes just days after state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, told Currituck commissioners that NCDOT, after a pause, has restarted work on the bridge project and plans to start construction early next year.
Hanig corrected that timeline on Tuesday, saying he’s now been informed by NCDOT that construction on the Mid-Currituck Bridge won’t start until early 2025. He said all other phases of the project are moving forward, including permitting this winter and land acquisition next year.
Hanig said he didn’t know the bridge would be on the commissioners agenda when he attended the board’s annual retreat on Thursday. He said the 2023 starting date for construction he relayed to commissioners was based on the latest information he had seen from NCDOT. He said he received a call from agency officials after the meeting, advising him that the timeline had moved.
“It could go faster than that when the appeal comes out,” Hanig said of the latest timeline. “They are moving forward with the whole process. They are not slowing down for the lawsuit.”
According to SELC’s press release about its appeal, NCDOT and the Federal Highway Administration want to build the bridge even though it hasn’t been through a “legally required, robust public review” of costs and impacts since 2012. Since then, the SELC said, the cost of the bridge has increased, “while the cost of cheaper alternative solutions” to the bridge spanning Currituck Sound have fallen.
The SELC also claims studies show sea-level rise is projected to put roads near where the bridge will be built under water, making them unusable “long before the project will be paid for.”
“The Mid-Currituck Bridge is an extraordinarily bad investment for North Carolina,” Kym Hunter, senior attorney with the SELC, said in the press release. “The bridge would primarily serve out-of-state tourists and only for a few weekends in the summer.”
Hunter said factoring in the bridge’s limited use, availability of “cheaper and less-damaging alternatives” and the projected flooding near the bridge because of sea-level rise, “it is hard to think of a worse way for North Carolina to spend scarce transportation dollars.”
She urged Gov. Roy Cooper to reconsider proceeding with the bridge, calling it a “big and costly mistake.” She also said the SELC will continue to fight in court the NCDOT’s “illegal analysis” for building the bridge.
Documents provided by the SELC state some of the alternate solutions to the bridge include widening N.C. Highway 12 in Southern Shores and Duck to three lanes, installing five roundabouts — four in Southern Shores — and building a flyover at U.S. Highway 158 and N.C. 12 in Kitty Hawk.
Other SELC documents state that “intermediate high” estimates by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show sea level rise in Duck of 23.8 inches by 2050 and 81.1 inches by 2100. The SELC said those numbers are much higher than estimates used by the state.
Hanig said Tuesday he was not surprised the SELC had appealed the federal judge’s ruling in the bridge lawsuit.
‘It’s their typical playbook, it is what they do,” he said. “I was surprised it didn’t happen sooner. With all the coverage it is getting they probably said, ‘Lets do something now.’” That is great because the sooner they file it the sooner we get past it.”
Hanig acknowledged that tourists, who spend millions of dollars on the northern Outer Banks, would be the largest users of the bridge. But he suggested that only shows why the bridge is so critically needed, particularly for hurricane evacuation.
“For me, it is becoming a safety issue,” Hanig said. “It is just a matter of time before we have a catastrophic event and you can’t get off (the Outer Banks). I can’t sit idly by and allow that to happen.”