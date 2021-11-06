“It was like a mini study abroad,” said East Carolina University sophomore Cora McQuaid, who spent the spring semester at ECU’s Outer Banks Campus as part of the Semester Experience at the Coast program. “I loved the idea of having a little getaway and being able to study in the Outer Banks.”
But the program is much more than a chance to live at the coast for a few months. Students take a full course load of interdisciplinary classes that count toward general education requirements or a minor in coastal and marine studies. They also have the opportunity to participate in lab research and field work with leading researchers in areas such as environmental anthropology, remote sensing of the environment, and analysis techniques and methods of coastal ocean research.
During her semester at the Outer Banks, McQuaid took two in-person classes with a coastal focus as well as online classes for her major in bioprocess engineering.
“I took an in-person, field-based course on physical oceanography,” she said. “It was a highly engaging and captivating class and was taught by a spectacular professor, Dr. Mike Muglia.”
She thought so much of the experience that she secured a summer internship at the Outer Banks Campus through the National Renewable Energy Lab, with Muglia as her mentor. Through the internship, she got hands-on experience working on projects involving coastal ocean observations and renewable energy.
“The Outer Banks is an especially amazing and unique place to be doing coastal ocean research due to our proximity to the Gulf Stream,” McQuaid said. “The immense amount of water flowing past Cape Hatteras in the Gulf Stream could be a huge renewable energy resource, and the group I worked with has been developing an underwater kite with Dr. Chris Vermillion’s team at N.C. State University to explore harvesting some of that energy.”
Another part of her internship involved helping deploy a wave rider buoy designed to measure characteristics of the wave field including wave height, period and direction, she said. “We then began analyzing and comparing that information with the other wave rider buoys in different parts of the Outer Banks and made a toolbox so that anyone who wants access to this information can have it without having to do so much of the work.”
Along with George Bonner, director, and Lindsey Dubbs, associate director of the N.C. Renewable Ocean Energy Program, McQuaid taught middle and high school students about electromagnetic induction and how it can be applied in marine energy systems as part of a career fair event called the 4H Electric Congress.
“This internship has undoubtedly surpassed anything I could have imagined,” McQuaid said.
Her experience at the Outer Banks Campus has fueled her interest in renewable ocean energy, and she hopes to apply for a Fulbright Scholarship to do research in the Netherlands about wave energy conversion or renewable ocean energy. She’s also considering pursuing a master’s degree in engineering at ECU.
McQuaid said the faculty and her fellow students felt more like a family than anything else, and she encouraged others to consider the Semester at the Coast program. Another piece of advice, she added, is to make as many connections as possible.
“It can lead to so many unique opportunities,” she said. “Talk to other professors, researchers and people working at the Coastal Studies Institute while you are there because they are always willing to share what they are working on and you never know what new things you might learn about that will pique your interest. … It is truly beyond any type of traditional learning that I have experienced before.”
ECU’s Outer Banks Campus is home to the Coastal Studies Institute, a multi-institutional partnership between ECU and other UNC System schools. The facility spans 213 acres of marshes, scrub wetlands, forested wetlands and sound ecosystems, and houses dive and research vessels, a wave tank, and both laboratory and classroom space.
Students participating in the Semester Experience at the Coast live in Manteo, about 4 miles from the campus, and the housing and tuition costs are similar to a semester in Greenville.
For more information, visit the coastal studies website and contact Alex Nolte, university program associate at the Coastal Studies Institute, at 475-5451 or noltea21@ecu.edu.
ECU dedicates new space to recognize indigenous people
ECU will dedicate a new space outside the Main Campus Student Center to honor and recognize the indigenous communities who have been traditional stewards of the land in eastern North Carolina at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
This land acknowledgement will demonstrate ECU’s commitment to diversity, scholarship and service. Not only will the acknowledgement show the impact of Indigenous peoples, but it will serve to educate non-indigenous students, faculty, staff and visitors to ECU’s campus. These efforts will encourage unity, education and collaboration throughout Pirate Nation. In particular, the location of the land acknowledgement will enhance the recruitment of prospective faculty, staff and students.
“The objective of the land acknowledgement is to bring to light the countless sacrifices and impact Indigenous people have made in eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Mariza James, interim director of ECU’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.
The dedicated space and land acknowledgment will honor the eight state-recognized tribes that include the Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of Saponi, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan tribes.
“Since these tribes have inhabited these lands, we want to celebrate the indigenous students, faculty and staff that have been a part of the success of ECU,” said Aleshia Hunt, Student Government Association financial adviser and member of Lumbee Nation.
The official land acknowledgement act reads: “We acknowledge the Tuscarora people, who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we work and live, and recognize their continuing connection to the land, water, and air that Greenville consumes. We pay respect to the eight state-recognized tribes of North Carolina; Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of Saponi, Sappony, and Waccamaw-Siouan, all Nations, and their elders past, present, and emerging.” The land acknowledgement act was ratified by the ECU SGA last year.
The indigenous space dedication is being sponsored by the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center and aligns with its mission to provide experiences for ECU students to become confident, globally aware citizens. Through creating the space, it reaffirms the center’s commitment to creating a more culturally aware and responsible campus community.
For more information contact James at jamesmar@ecu.edu or 328-6495.