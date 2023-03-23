Sen. Smith forums continuing The Daily Reflector Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save District 5 state Sen. Kandie Smith is continuing a series of public forums with an event tonight at Pitt Community College.Smith will be in the William E. Fulford Building, Room 1153, starting at 6:30 p.m. The Fulford Building is at 2018 Pitt Tech Road.The event is one of eight stops on the listening tour that began in Rocky Mount earlier this month. Other upcoming stops, all at 6:30 p.m. include:Greenville, March 28, at the Cherrie Maye Blossom event center, 3511 N. Memorial Drive.Ayden, March 30, at the West Avenue Stage, 4144 West Ave. Chicod, April 4, Chicod School, 3833 Stokestown-Saint John Road.Farmville, April 6, Public Library auditorium, 4276 W. Church St. District 5 includes Edgecombe and Pitt counties The tour also stopped in Tarboro and Pinetops.Smith is serving her first term in the senate. She was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018 and served two terms.She was the first black female mayor of Greenville and served on the City Council for more than nine years. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022