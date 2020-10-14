The Republican challenging state Sen. Don Davis said he should have voted to override a veto of a state budget that provided funds for The Brody School of Medicine and other initiatives, while Davis said he has battled for Brody funds but wants Medicaid expansion, too.
The Democrat and former Snow Hill mayor is seeking his sixth term in the state Senate and faces party activist and educator Karen Kozel in the Nov. 3 election.
The two are vying for the District 5 seat, which includes all of Pitt and Greene counties. Both candidates now live in Greenville. Early voting starts Thursday.
Davis said he routinely works across the aisle. He voted with Senate Republicans to override a veto of an abortion law last summer and hoped that would help when he pleaded with Senate GOP leaders to remove a provision that cut $35 million in funding to Vidant Medical Center.
When the GOP later restored the funding and promised $215 million for Brody, he voted in favor of the budget. He did not vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s subsequent veto, however, in hopes that Republican leaders would negotiate a compromise that included Medicaid expansion, which he said is a must for the local economy.
“We must close the coverage gap in North Carolina, make health care more affordable and, above all, help our rural hospitals and keep them from closing,” Davis said.
“When I think about that coverage gap and closing that gap, I’m thinking about not only helping to literally save lives, we’re also talking about livelihoods and extending efforts to help rebuild our economy in eastern North Carolina.”
Kozel said funding the medical school, a food processing facility in Ayden and other initiatives would have gone a long way toward helping create jobs.
“The budget that was passed by the House and the Senate — Cooper vetoed it. They had a revote and the guy I’m replacing voted with Cooper ... It’s time to get new faces and new blood. He lost over $700 million to do a lot of different large projects in the 6th District by siding with Cooper. East of 95 does not get a lot of funding,” Kozel said.
She said that under Davis’ watch, Pitt County went from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 listing in the state’s ranking of most economically distressed counties.
“It means the county is in poverty,” she said. “I’d like to change that. I’d like to address the problem with prosperity or lack there-of in this county and invest in new businesses and new people to bring money for the community so we can get back to a (tier) two or even a three.”
If elected, Kozel said she will work to strengthen the economy in the district. She said she would advocate for tax cuts for large and small businesses with and help them recover from the pandemic.
“We have to recover financially from COVID. It’s taken a hit, especially in Pitt and Greene county. I think we need to work on getting prosperity and increasing safety. I am adamantly against defunding the police.”
She said will advocate for the creation of a task force to work proactively to “minimize or eliminate gangs in this community,” she said.
Kozel has a background in education, is a small business owner and has been active in politics for many years. She is also pro-life, pro-gun, supports the Council on Aging, farmers and military, she said.
“I know there are due dates and boards you are accountable to. I think my opposition has had trouble with that in the past. I think we need to tighten up the strings. I think we need to have a leader that leads by example,” she said.
She believes decisions about public school curriculum have been removed from local hands and wants communities to reassert control.
“In the Constitution ... it’s communities that are the ones that determine curriculum and what to use, what not to use and what’s appropriate for their students and what’s appropriate to them culturally. What you do in one state may not make sense to someone in another state,” Kozel said.
“I think I would like to bring that ideal back. I don’t think we need Common Core. Parents don’t like it. Teachers don’t like it. I’ve looked at it and I just don’t think that’s something we should go for. It’s a global education plan. I think we need to bring it right back home where our Constitution had it and our state should work on a local common core,” Kozel said.
Kozel also would advocate for school choice and open enrollment to make schools more competitive as well as vocational education and apprenticeships.
Davis has worked in the Senate to improve education for Pitt and Greene and said he will continue to demand that all children have access to a sound basic education regardless of where they live as outlined in the Leandro court findings, he said.
“It is imperative that we provide every child the start they need in life. I’m an educator myself with over 20 years in higher education. I understand what it means in terms of making sure our institutions of higher education are doing everything they can to prepare students to enter the workforce,” Davis said.
“It’s not just higher education but it’s having a good k-12 system that really prepares teachers to succeed. When teachers are succeeding in the classroom, our students will succeed as well. That means making sure they have the adequate resources they need, the personal development they need and it also means that you have to look at early childhood education and how we deliver early childhood education. There has to be a pathway so children get off to the best start.”
A supporter of the GREAT grant program, which helps rural communities fund connectivity, Davis wants to continue to bring high-speed internet to rural areas and desires to strengthen public education infrastructures.
“At the end of the day what’s the highest priority for us is, first and foremost, students are kept safe in safe learning environments. The second part of that is making sure that learning is still taking place and we are doing everything humanly possible to mitigate learning gaps,” Davis said.
Davis dismisses Kozel’s criticism over the Brody funding. He said was involved in budget negotiations that continued into the winter to ensure the school gets what it needs.
There was a difference between the Senate and House positions, he said. “We eventually incorporated the pay as you go model into the budget bill. Essentially what that means is you take money and pay off your debt sooner. As you pay down the debt sooner you are able to open a door for these other projects.”
The pandemic has stalled the work, but it may have also presented an opportunity, he said.
At at time where you’re experiencing a (revenue) shortfall and there are low interest rates on bonds, this pandemic has shifted the whole argument over pay as you go and a bond. I’d really like to have a serious conversation and discussion with moving forward with a bond proposal.”
Davis believes his voting record and time in office reflects his leadership abilities and demonstrates he is a man of integrity. “I work across the aisle to get things done. I have always been able to work with whoever the residents have sent to Raleigh to make things happen for eastern North Carolina,” he said.
“I believe eastern North Carolina needs a champion and I’d like to believe I’ve been that champion. Eastern North Carolina needs real leadership. I’m committed to providing the leadership that’s needed to best position us for our future.”