The Daily Reflector is calling all dog owners to prove their pooch is truly the best dog in town during our Bark Madness contest coming up in March.
The March Madness-style competition asks readers to share a fantastic photo of their pup to compete against the other cutest canine pals starting with round one on March 13. Dog lovers are sharing their photos now at reflector.com/bark.
All of the entries will be printed in the paper and published on reflector.com. Readers will be asked to vote on the dogs they like best for 10 cents a vote. The dogs who receive the most votes will make it to the Round of 64.
In the Round of 64, dogs will be paired in NCAA basketball fashion: the more votes, the higher the seeding. Dogs with higher seeds will go nose-to-nose with lower-seeded ones, and votes will determine who survives and advances to the round of 32 and so on.
The contest is expected to continue into April with puppy pics appearing regularly in print and online.
Dogs who make the final four have a chance at cash prizes and top-dog bragging rights for the year. The first-place winner gets $300, second-place is $150, and third-place is $75. The winner also gets a trophy.
All proceeds from the voting will support the Newspapers in Education program, which supplies newspapers for local teachers to use as educational tools in class. The newspaper also will be collecting pet supplies to support animal charities.
Readers may vote at reflector.com/bark through a secure payment option or they can fill out ballots and mail them with a check to P.O. Box 1967, Greenville, NC 27835-1967 (Attention: Circulation), or bring them to the office at 1150 Sugg Parkway.