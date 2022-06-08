The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Friday, June 10.
Alzheimer’s Association Resources for the Caregiver presentation, 3-4 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Angelica Church (The True Story) presentation, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 6-28.
Brainiac Boot Camp: Camp to Train Your Brain! 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 3. A $20 fee and T-shirt size due at registration. Registration deadline is June 29. Camp brings together experts on brain fitness to keep brains in top shape.
Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., June 10
Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1080 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 11.
First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., June 13.