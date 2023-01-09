The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. This is a donation-based class.
- Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. This is a donation-based class.
- Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.
- Soul Line Dancing 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
- Soul Line Dancing 11 a.m. to noon Mondays. Cost is $4.
- The Caregiving Years: Six Stages to a Meaningful Journey, 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.
- Cardio dance classes, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11.
- Chair fitness classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cost is $1.
- Beginner genealogy 10 a.m.-noon, Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 2.
- Beginner Wood Carving Classes 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 16. Cost is $40.
- Navigating Facebook, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19. (Bring your own device to class)
- Sewing: Hip/Sling Bag, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23-30. Cost is $35 (includes pre-cut kit and pattern).
- Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
- Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
- Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 25-March 1.
Greene County
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is offering the following free programs. Call (252) 747-5436 for registration, assistance and information.
- Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
- Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
- Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
- Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
- Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
- Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Nominations
- The Greene County Senior Center is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 9. Go to www.greenecounty.gov, click the government link, then Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Contact Sharon Harrison, county coordinator, at 252-747-5436 for more information.
- Pitt County is accepting nominations for the awards through Jan. 27. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 252-902-1984.