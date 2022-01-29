Advocates promoting the use of backyard accessory dwellings to meet the need for affordable senior housing this week focused on an obstacle they face often: city zoning.
The virtual forum held Thursday by AARP NC featured experts on the escalating challenge of housing older adults in dwellings that can accommodate their age and pocketbooks. City officials and local senior advocates also participated.
“The United States population is aging very rapidly. By 2023 we’re projected to have more than 20 percent of the population age 65 or older,” said Shannon Guzman, senior strategic policy advisory with the AARP Public Policy Institute. By 2034, the older adult population will exceed the number of children under age 18, she said.
“Knowing this information, it’s really important to take into account what type of housing people are going to need at various life stages in order for them to have a comfortable quality of life,” Guzman said. “It’s really important we understand what their specific needs are so we can figure out programs and policies that meet their needs best.”
Accessory dwelling units, structures between 350-800 square feet built in the backyards of single family homes, can meet the needs of many seniors.
The houses are built with no steps and covered entries, zero-entry showers and kitchens with accessible storage and work areas. The amenities allow older adults to remain at home, said Richard Duncan, executive director of RL Mace Universal Design Institute, a nonprofit organization that promotes the practice of accessible and universal design.
While accessory dwellings make it easier to support older members and allow them to live independently, families often run into challenges when building them because community zoning rules often restrict or don’t permit accessory dwelling units, Guzman said.
There also is the building process. While small units cost less to build, there are costs associated with the permitting process, designing the project and connecting utilities, she said, and there aren’t a lot of financing options.
Greenville’s Planning and Development Services office does occasionally get requests to build accessory dwelling units, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said.
Greenville’s building regulations allow residents to build additions that can serve as an independent living space, she said, but standalone dwellings aren’t permitted in single family neighborhoods.
“One thing we’re having to be very cognizant of in Greenville and communities with universities and colleges is that while we have people wanting to do that, we have to be mindful that what should be a temporary setting doesn’t turn into a permanent setting,” she said.
Accessory dwellings can easily become apartments and “once anything is there it is very hard for us to shut that down,” Gooby said.
“We obviously don’t have all the answers and we are working through it as those things come in,” Gooby said. “I think there are some ways to do this where our zoning regulations will allow it.”
Shannon Carter, aging services coordinator with the MidEast Commission, provides services in Hertford, Bertie, Martin, Pitt and Beaufort counties. She said 33,856 adults over the age of 60 live in those five counties and the population will increase to more than 43,000 by 2039.
In Pitt County, 22.5 percent of people ages 65 or older live in poverty.
“We have so many concerns about our older population and as the years go by we are getting more and more seniors,” Carter said. “Those concerns are throughout the whole state but in the area here we definitely have concerns about not enough housing and if there is housing what about the cost and access.”
“The frustration, anxiety that many older adults have when it comes to housing is real and it’s growing every day,” said Richard Zeck, executive director of the Pitt County Council on Aging. Since it’s a demographic with limited income, finding affordable housing becomes a burden.
Zeck said people often ask why builders don’t build more accessible housing. “It’s not that builders are not interested in doing this project … but there are serious restrictions,” he said.
“There are some opportunities. There are choices we can really take a look at but there needs to be some fixes and not everyone is going to be happy,” Zeck said.
The City of Greenville takes other steps to help seniors remain at home. Gooby said when individuals apply for a permit to build a ramp, a scaled drawing, not a survey, is required in an effort to keep costs down.
The city also has an owner-occupant housing rehabilitation program that has a significant number of senior participants, said Tiana Berryman, housing administrator. When homes are rehabilitated, ramps can be installed and bathrooms reconfigured to improve accessibility, she said.
“We do try to consider not just the immediate needs to stabilize the homes, but the needs of the occupant that may be due because of age or physical condition of the occupant,” Berryman said.
“As those demands (for affordable senior housing) grow in the years to come, it is my hope that Greenville can be in a position to accommodate our residents by providing them with options that are structurally sound, safe and within reasonable (proximity) to needs such as food, medical providers and social activities,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.