...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (25 to 35 percent), and gusty
north to northwesterly winds may lead to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Elliotte Ashburn, Greene County rep to the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature, speaks during a 30-year anniversary celebration of the organization at the Greene County Senior Center on Feb. 24.
SNOW HILL — Senior citizens from across North Carolina are advocating for state leaders to target more funds and attention to a handful of programs that help the state’s older population, Greene County’s representative to the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature said.
Elliotte Ashburn updated residents on the Senior Legislature’s priorities during a 30-year anniversary celebration of the organization at the Greene County Senior Center on Feb. 24. The Senior Legislature was formed by the General Assembly in 1993 at the encouragement of then-Gov. Beverly Perdue.
Representatives from each county meet to develop priorities and to provide input for General Assembly regarding issues that affect seniors, Ashburn said. Each county this year also is hosting 30-year celebrations to promote the work of the Senior Legislature.
The 100 representatives last spring began soliciting input from seniors across that state and developed a list of 67 issues people wanted the General Assembly to consider, Ashburn said. Sessions of six standing committees narrowed the field to 16, and votes by the whole senior legislature selected the top five. They include:
Allocating an additional $8 million in recurring funds for Adult Protective Services
Increasing the Senior Center general appropriation by $1.2 million in recurring funds.
Allocating an additional $8 million n recurring funds for the Home and Community Care Block Grant.
Allocating an additional $1.5 million in recurring funds for 11 additional regional long-term care facility ombudsman.
Strengthening long-term care staffing standards.
Ashburn elaborated on each of the priorities.
“One of the issues that we’ve discovered is that the number of incidents that needed investigation from Adult Protective Services almost tripled in the past three years, and part of that is the result of COVID,” said Ashland. With the stressors and impacts that COVID has had on families, and especially elders, more funding is needed for personnel and resources to address the issues, he said.
Senior centers like the one in Snow Hill need funding because they are critical to the counties that they support, said Ashland, and seniors are a part of the biggest consistent existing population in the state. He said the centers provide fellowship, they provide activities, they provide information, and there’s just a tremendous amount of value in having an effective senior center in the community and having them supported properly.
“The Home and Community Care Block Grant is one of the things that provides most of the funding for things like transportation, food, you know where we have meals in the Senior Center, and people who have food that goes out to people working in their homes,” said Ashland. “The HCCB grant has not been increased significantly in about 10 years, and the population of seniors has nearly tripled, so there’s a need to get an increase in funds in accordance with the population it supports.”
Ashland said that ombudsmen go out to the various long-term care facilities and inspect them and verify that they are working well, that they have the support structure that they need, the personnel they need and the supplies that they need to take care of the folks that are in their care. “We are short in North Carolina, partially because of COVID. There are less people who are interested in going into long-term care facilities.”
North Carolina for several years has needed to increase the ratio between staff and patients in long-term care, Ashland said, and the same goes for ombudsmen. “North Carolina has more than 90,000 LTC beds, with industry standards recommending one ombudsman for every 2,000 beds, resulting in the need for 45 full-time positions operating across the state.”
Ashland said that the celebration was successful — about 40 people attended including county commissioners, county staff and supporters — but he would have liked for state representatives to attend.
“It was really great to have our local government representation there, there were good people, good questions, and good energy,” said Ashland.
“Folks were engaged in the conversation, and I think they were well pleased, and to top it all off we served refreshments and we had a cake with the NCSTHL logo on it, and it was really quite beautiful.”