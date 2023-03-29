...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Alice Keene, Pitt County N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate, N.C. Rep. Tim Reeder and Shannon Carter of the Mid East Area Agency on Aging met at the state Capitol on March 22.
Shannon Carter of the Mid East Area Agency on Aging, Alice Keene, Pitt County N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate, and Dr. Claude Odom, Hertford County delegate, from left, at the state Capitol on March 22.
Alice Keene, Pitt County N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate, N.C. Rep. Tim Reeder and Shannon Carter of the Mid East Area Agency on Aging met at the state Capitol on March 22.
Shannon Carter of the Mid East Area Agency on Aging, State Sen. Kandie Smith and Alice Keene, Pitt County N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate, from left at the state Capitol on March 22.
Shannon Carter of the Mid East Area Agency on Aging, Alice Keene, Pitt County N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate, and Dr. Claude Odom, Hertford County delegate, from left, at the state Capitol on March 22.
Shannon Carter of the Mid East Area Agency on Aging, State Rep. Gloristine Brown and Alice Keene Pitt County N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate, from left at the state Capitol on March 22.
Members of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature visited Raleigh last week to promote priorities the group wants the General Assembly to include in the upcoming budget.
NCSTHL members from across the state met with lawmakers on Wednesday along with senior advocates like Shannon Carter of the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. Carter and Alice Keene, Pitt County’s STHL delegate, met with state Reps. Tim Reeder and Glorstine Brown and Sen. Kandie Smith among others.
Carter said Senate Bill 479 authorized the senior legislature to:
Assess the legislative needs of older citizens by convening a forum modeled after the NCGA
Promote citizen involvement and advocacy concerning aging issues before the NCGA
Develop a nonpartisan forum for older North Carolinians to discuss senior citizen’s issues
Provide information and education to senior citizens on the legislative process and matters being considered by the NCGA
Provide older North Carolinians an opportunity to become more knowledgeable about the legislative process
The group currently is marking its 30th anniversary across the state and developed priorities advocating state leaders to target more funds and attention to a handful of programs that help the state’s older population, Elliotte Ashburn, Greene County’s representative to the Senior Tar Heel Legislature said previously.
Ashburn said representatives from each county began soliciting input from seniors across that state last spring and developed a list of 67 issues people wanted the General Assembly to consider. Sessions of six standing committees narrowed the field to 16, and votes by the whole senior legislature selected the top five. They include:
Allocate an additional $8 million in recurring funds for Adult Protective Services to address staff shortages. NCSTHL reports that in fiscal year 2021, APS received 32,075 reports across the state, compared to 14,001 reports in 2005-06, reflecting an increase of 129% in 17 years.
Increase the Senior Center General Purpose Appropriation by $1,265,316 in recurring funds. Senior Center General Purpose funding is currently $1,265,316, which is not meeting the demands of a growing population, the group said.
Allocate an additional $8 million in recurring funds for the Home and Community Care Block Grant. The block grant is the primary funding source for community-based programs that support people 60 and older and current funding is insufficient to meet the need, the group said. The current state appropriation is $36.9 million.
Allocate an additional $1.5M in recurring funds for 11 additional long-term care ombudsmen. Ombudsmen serve as advocates for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, providing protections for vulnerable elders. The current state appropriation for this program is $918,800.
Strengthen long-term care staffing standards. In nursing homes, the state mandates minimum staffing standards for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. For certified nursing assistants, there are no staffing standards, resulting in a strong likelihood of substandard care of frail elders, the group reports.
These recommendations totaling $18.75 million will provide supportive services and protection for the state’s 2.4 million older adults, the group reported.