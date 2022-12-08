Pitt County seniors received a Yuletide treat of food and fellowship at a community-sponsored party on Wednesday afternoon.

The Community Senior Christmas Party, presented by Pitt County’s Churches Outreach Network, the Pitt County Council on Aging and AmeriHealth Caritas of North Carolina, served 125 meals to seniors, who also received live entertainment, appreciation and a chance at raffle prizes.


