Pitt County seniors received a Yuletide treat of food and fellowship at a community-sponsored party on Wednesday afternoon.
The Community Senior Christmas Party, presented by Pitt County’s Churches Outreach Network, the Pitt County Council on Aging and AmeriHealth Caritas of North Carolina, served 125 meals to seniors, who also received live entertainment, appreciation and a chance at raffle prizes.
“Whatever encouraging words I give to you this morning, it also applies to me,” said Wayman Williams, director of the Greenville Housing Authority. “I don’t know about you, but I’m so thankful to be here. The Lord has given us another day.”
Williams, who is celebrating his birthday on Dec. 23, said that purpose is an essential part of seniors lives, his included. Events like Wednesday’s provide a “reason for living,” he said, but other smaller things can do that too while also keeping seniors sharp mentally and physically.
“If you can get up everyday, it’s good to have something to do,” Williams told the crowd. “You don’t want to just sit around, again, talking to myself. We want to have something to do. If you have something to do, you can be successful.
“Even if it’s just something as small as doing a crossword puzzle or eating something healthy.”
Twenty volunteers from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Council on Aging and the community at large served drinks and food to guests, who also had a chance to see Santa Claus and enjoy the Christmas crooning of local singer Ernest Silver.
Silver and Sheriff Paula Dance also shared a brief dance during the ceremony, and the sheriff said that her office invests in the senior population and will continue to do so under her leadership.
“You are the ones who paved the way,” Dance told attendees.
Raffle prizes included bags put together with gifts from sponsors at M.E.D. Thrift Store, Expression by Sonia, the Greenville Utilities Commission, Don Brown Funeral Home, Beast Philanthropy, Perspective Properties of America and Vocational Rehabilitation, according to the Rev. Rodney Coles, founder of the Churches Outreach Network.
Coles said that one of the best ways people can help seniors is to share time with them, whether through a visit or call.
“It’s so important they have someone to talk with,” Coles said.
The event was the first in two years after pandemic concerns led to cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Coles said that he and the other partners are already planning for a 2023 event.
Rich Zeck, executive director for the Council on Aging, said that the hiatus meant that many seniors had not seen one another in years.
“There were a lot of hugs in here earlier,” Zeck said.