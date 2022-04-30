The first time Thomas Carmon rolled a bowling ball, it was 1965 and he was a young officer in the United States Air Force stationed in Dover, Delaware.
He went bowling with some friends on a typical night out. Part of it was plain curiosity, part of it was the search for a little fun and part of it was because, for Carmon and other black Americans at the time, it was the first time such places were desegregated in many cities.
“I started bowling in the military,” said Carmon, who was one of the Pitt-Greenville Senior Games participants who packed AMF East Carolina Lanes on Wednesday morning to compete and to catch up with friends in what is a tight-knit local senior bowling community. “When I lived here in ‘65, the bowling alley had just opened up to us. At one time, we couldn’t come bowling in Greenville. After the Civil Rights Act (passed in 1964), they opened it up to everybody. So I had never gotten into bowling.”
Carmon said he was skeptical when the idea first came up that night.
“My friends said, ‘Well let’s just go out there and give it a try,’” Carmon said. “I’ve been liking it ever since. You’re talking about 57 years.”
Although everyone’s history, age and skill level were different, the senior bowlers filled every lane in sight for the event at Greenville’s only public bowling alley.
As people reemerge from the social hindrances of COVID-19, events like these are crowded again, and participation numbers are actually higher than pre-pandemic, according to Senior Games coordinator Jennifer Lanier-Coward.
Bowling was among more than 40 sporting events that drew hundreds of adult athletes age 50 and up to take part in the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games starting April 19 and ending Sunday.
Competitions included sports like pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, billiards, table tennis and softball. Venues across town hosted participants from Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford and Martin counties as well as Pitt.
The local games are among 53 sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games to promote healthy activity among the state’s adult population. Select participants on the local level will qualify to compete in the N.C. Senior Games State Finals this fall.
Although keeping track of everyone’s lane assignment and scoresheet was a task at the bowling alley, Lanier-Coward was as happy as anyone to see the bowling lanes full again.
“It’s huge because socialization is key for all age groups but especially older adults,” she said. “That first year COVID hit, we did everything virtually, locally and on the state level, so it was really only one year that we were out.
“In 2021, we came back and people were excited to be back, and it’s even a little bit bigger than it was in 2019 so I feel like it’s growing,” she said. “It’s kind of a weird thing to say, but COVID kind of helped because I think people realized how important it was and what they missed, so they’re coming back out to do things again.”
Carmon and seemingly most others on hand were there for the balance of competition and the chance to socialize while doing it. He said his game is not quite where it was at its peak, when he averaged about 165, but like many of the local contingent of Senior Games bowlers, he looks like anything but a grandpa when he rolls a strike.
A few lanes to his left on Wednesday were a couple of others who looked like they could still be thundering down pins on a televised bowling event.
When asked how he spelled his name, Windell Adkins stood up and turned around to show his name emblazoned across the back of his impressive bowling shirt. He has a game to match, and he and fellow Senior Games participant John Banicky are poised for a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to compete in the Senior Games national event.
“I’ve been bowling for 10 or 15 years,” Adkins said in between some warm-up rolls. “Bowled as a youth but got out of it, had children and they got into bowling and brought me back into it. I’ve been bowling in the Senior Games now for about 10 years.”
Adkins’ game might still be on the rise. He estimated his average was about 165 or 170 as a kid in Kinston, and now he’s a 185 at the Greenville lanes and 198 in Wilson. He bowls several nights a week across three leagues and said he thrives on the individual nature of the game.
Banicky is every bit as passionate and driven about his bowling. After a career as a firefighter in Chesapeake, Va., he too rediscovered bowling when he turned 50, but he also discovered how much it had changed since he did it as a teen. So he actually attended a school to get his game back up to speed, and on Wednesday he was arguably the most visible competitor, knocking down strikes and razor-thin spares with ease.
“When I picked it up at age 50, the game had changed so much that I actually signed myself up for a pro shop school ... basically to go re-learn the game,” Banicky said, noting that everything from the way the lanes are oiled to the bowling balls themselves are completely different now. “I started back up at age 50 with the old balls I had when I was 21, and they did nothing but roll straight as an arrow.”
For bowlers like Arlene and James Smith, it’s much more about the day out and the simple fun of bowling, although Arlene is quick to point out that she is still using an 8-, a 10- and sometimes even a 12-pound ball in her 90s.
She estimated the couple had been participating in the Senior Games for 19 years.
“This is bowling for seniors and that’s why we come, to spend time with other seniors,” said Arlene Smith, who added that she and her husband were avid league bowlers in New Jersey before coming to North Carolina. “You get to see people and you’re getting out bowling, having fun. Right now, I’m getting it together because I’ve been sick, but I bowl to get better.”
John Smith, known by everyone else in the alley as Smitty, perhaps put it best.
“What do I like about bowling? It’s good exercise, and it’s something for me to do because hey, I’m 95 years old, so I can’t just be sitting around,” he said.
