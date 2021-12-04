In all the magic of Christmas, a visit with Santa tops the list for 11-year-old Jax Burk.
Around Halloween, the G.R. Whitfield School fifth-grader starts talking about his annual meeting with St. Nick, who Jax talks to like he’s his best friend.
So it might seem surprising that Santa’s No. 1 fan wouldn’t be waiting his turn when the guy in the big, red suit comes to town. Instead, Jax will be first in line today for Sensitive Santa, hosted by Easterseals UCP Greenville Empower.
Sensitive Santa may sound like an online dating profile for a bearded, white-haired man or an indication that Kris Kringle has gotten touchy in recent years. But it’s really an effort to make sure that Santa is in touch with the needs of those with disabilities and that his approach is suitable for everyone who wishes to see him.
At today’s event and others like it, visitors will enjoy quiet chats with the Jolly Old Elf that are free from the usual Christmas clamor. The sights and sounds of the holidays will be a little more calm and a little less bright.
“A lot of our children with disabilities just do not do well in crowds,” said Mary Goin, who has worked with the local Easterseals UCP office for nearly two decades. “It’s overstimulating sometimes. It’s hard for them.”
It is not uncommon for children to be somewhat fearful of Santa Claus. His bright red suit and hairy face have been known to cause young visitors placed on his lap to shrink back and burst into tears. For children with autism or sensory processing disorders, those responses are often magnified, so Sensitive Santa seeks to be a bit more subtle.
“It has to be a special Santa,” Goin said. “It’s not going to be the same thing as little Johnny excited to see you and he runs up and hugs you. You have to be a little more patient. Your voice needs to lower. You can say, ‘Ho, ho, ho,’ but it’s probably not best to be very loud. … Everything is to put the child at ease.”
When Jax’s mother, Johnna Burk, first started taking her son for a visit and photos with Santa, it wasn’t what she had pictured. Jax, who is very sensitive to noise and light, cried through most of the experience. The following year, it was even worse.
“By the time he was 3, I was like, ‘If we can barely get through a shopping trip at Walmart, how am I going to get him through seeing Santa?’” she said.
That was the year Burk discovered Sensitive Santa, which allows children to determine how up close and personal they want Santa to be.
“Seeing Santa and getting those holiday photos every year should be happy, fun experience for everyone,” said Lydia Elmore, community outreach coordinator for Carolina Therapy Connection, which began offering Sensitive Santa appointments several years ago. “We just try to do whatever we can to make everyone else more comfortable.
“Some kind of want to keep their distance,” she said. “We don’t necessarily plop kids on the lap. We simply make an introduction and let the child and Santa take it from there.”
Elmore said therapists will volunteer at Wednesday’s event to make children feel at ease and to help cue Santa when his visitors are nonverbal.
“It is one of my favorite events that we do all year,” she said. “I had a mom call the other day, and it could almost bring you to tears just how thankful she was that we and other places provide events like this. She said, ‘People don’t understand how hard it is. This will be my child’s first picture ever with Santa.’”
Burk said special needs families sometimes miss out on sitting with Santa and other rites of passage due to concerns that their children will not be understood.
“It’s not just children with special needs; it’s adults with special needs,” she said. “I feel like some families don’t want to take their adult child to the mall to sit on Santa’s lap because of the stares, the comments, things like that, where at Sensitive Santa, there is no judgment.”
Goin agrees.
“We take things for granted sometimes when we have typical children, and every family doesn’t get to experience all that,” she said. “This is a way to let them have the same experience of standing back and watching their child enjoy Santa and feeling good about it.”
Providing an experience for the family was one reason Family Support Network of Eastern NC changed its holiday tradition last year. The organization discontinued a larger story time with Santa event in favor of a more personal encounter for the families it serves.
“We do not say, ‘Here, you need to stand behind the rope and do it this way,’ Executive Director Kelly Phillips said. “We know that every child and every family is unique and has separate needs.”
At FSN’s Dec. 11 event, participants will have a chance to play games, have a snack and, of course, have their picture made with Santa. If all goes well, the photo will be one where the child is not crying, though there are no guarantees.
“This is not about us having a perfect picture,” Phillip said. “This is about having the best experience for the family.”