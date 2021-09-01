Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ECU Merchants Fair
ECU’s “Get a Clue” Merchants Fair will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the main campus mall. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and East Carolina University organize the event to bring local business and nonprofit organizations together with students, faculty and staff.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:30 a.m. today. Call 975-6944 for information.
Expungement clinic
N.C. Reentry Innovators for Success will have a free criminal record expungement clinic on Nov. 6. Limited slots available. Register by today at www.ncreentryinnovators.org.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. Make reservations by today to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour will be provided. Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 414-2869 for more information.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St., will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at CopyPro Inc., 3103 Landmark St. The event will help CopyPro celebrate 50 years of service and provide members a networking opportunity. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/september-business-after-hours-1.
Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Friday evening, Sept. 10, in Grifton. Email agclassof76@gmail.com for details.
Pitt County Fair
The Pitt County Fair will be held Sept. 21-26 at the fairgrounds, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway. The cake auction will be 7:30. p.m. on Sept. 21, not at the time printed in the fair guide. Contact Mary-Anne Brannon at 758-8754 with questions about exhibit entries or dates.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off of Greenville Boulevard, between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Greenville Noon Rotary, 809 Johnston St., 3-6 p.m. on Friday.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7.
Martin Community College/Building 1-14, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8
U.S. Cellular Store, 875 West 15th St., Washington, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 9.
Bethel Free will Baptist Church, 1936 Banks School Road, Kinston, noon-4 p.m., Sept. 12.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., Sept. 12.