Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will be hosting drive-through flu vaccine clinics for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 in the parking area at 401 Moye Blvd. The shot is available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks required.
Peanut workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will hold peanut maturity workshops to help farmers decide when to dig their crops at Charles Tucker and Son Peanut Company, 4480 Old River Road, Belvoir, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday.
Sierra Club meets
State Rep. Kandie Smith of House District 8 will join the monthly meeting of the Cypress Group at 7 p.m. on Monday. Smith will discuss efforts to address climate change, clean air and water, and clean, renewable energy among other legislative topics. Visit www.meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for more information and to attend the virtual meeting.
Farmville Ghost Walk
Auditions for the Farmville Ghost Walk will take place on 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. The Ghost Walk will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 28-30. Call the Farmville Community Arts Council at 252-753-3832 for details about auditions and tickets.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd, will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373 for information.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They include a clincal exam and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a presentation by ECU professor of anthropology Charlie Ewen on “Reclaiming African American Heritage in a Rural Southern Cemetery” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ayden Community Building, 548 Second St. This event is cosponsored by the Ayden Historical and Arts Society and is open to the public at no charge. Public health regulations will be observed. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events to attend virtually. Email Andrea Norris, president of the Ayden Historical and Arts Society, at ahnorris@suddenlink.net, to tour the Ayden Museum prior to the meeting.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday
Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday
How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Tuesday
Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday
Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Wednesday
Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Thursday
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. Saturday