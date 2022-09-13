Scouts, their troop leaders and other community members cleared Wildwood Park of trash and debris Sunday as part of a National Day of Service and Remembrance event sponsored by Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department.

While it rained much of Sunday morning, the weather cleared by 1:30 p.m., bringing about 80 people to the city’s newest recreation area, said Ben Thompson, parks program assistant.


