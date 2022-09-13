Scouts, their troop leaders and other community members cleared Wildwood Park of trash and debris Sunday as part of a National Day of Service and Remembrance event sponsored by Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department.
While it rained much of Sunday morning, the weather cleared by 1:30 p.m., bringing about 80 people to the city’s newest recreation area, said Ben Thompson, parks program assistant.
“I really thought it was cool to have the community come together and help up with an event. It reminded me of the way it united the country after 9/11 happened,” Thompson said.
A National Day of Service and Remembrance is a federally-recognized day of service originally founded by the nonprofit organization MyGoodDeed.
The organizers started the event to “transform the anniversary of 9/11 into a national day of doing good,” according to the organization’s website, and to recapture the unity American felt immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks.
About 60 participants were members of local Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops and their adult supervisors, he said.
The group was divided into multiple teams that cleaned trash and debris from Wildwood Park’s trail and the lake shoreline. While plastic bottles made up the bulk of the trash, the group also scooped up tangles of monofilament from cut fishing lines.
“There was a lot of trash from the summer that needed to be picked up,” Thompson said.
Greenville Recreation and Parks hosts several cleanup days throughout the year, including one at River Park North that is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service held in January and National Trail Day, which is held in June at both River Park North and Wildwood.
“We were really appreciative of everyone who was able to come out,” Thompson said. “We hope to have similar participation in the future with our programs at Wildwood, whether they are service events or environmental education or special events.”