Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Fluff and Puff
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraiser and an animal adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Capital Subaru of Greenville, 399 S. Memorial Drive. The event will include music by Tiffany Elaine and Brandy’s Food Truck and door prizes. Dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination to be washed.
USA Dance
USA Dance will hold its monthly ballroom dance event on Saturday at the historic Turnage Theatre in downtown Washington, N.C. Debbie Tuttle will present a hustle lesson at 6:30 p.m. The dance party is from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
Pastor’s anniversary
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will celebrate Pastor Alton K. Wooten’s 12th anniversary at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Michael Pretty of Joe’s Branch Free Will Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble
The ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Wright Auditorium. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Lakeside Live
Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host a musical performance featuring Hank, Pattie and The Current, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. The event will feature food trucks. Call 329-4567.
Film festival
The Carnival of Darkness film festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The Friday opening will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films will take place on Saturday at the theater. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for both events. Visit hauntedpamlico.com.
Special service
Haddocks United American FWB church will celebrate its Women’s and Men’s Day Service at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25. Dr. Wayne Harrison will preach the morning message. Music will be provided by The Anointed Pearls of Faith from Greenville. The church is located right off of N.C. 11, south of Winterville, at 111 Sunset Acres Lane.
Refugee roundtable
Interfaith Refugee Ministry will hold a refugee roundtable from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. The event will offer information about participation and feature former refugees, volunteers and IRM staff. Donations of personal care products and gently used or new kitchen items will be accepted. Contact Amanda Norwood at anorwood@helpingrefugees.org or 635-6459 and visit www.helpingrefugees.org.
Wildlife Club youth day
A Youth Day will be held on Oct. 1 at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth ages 7 to 17 years old. A parent or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free. Register by searching events at practiscore.com.