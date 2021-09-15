Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Book signing
A book signing with Inez Ribustello of Tarboro’s On The Square restaurant will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Simply Divine Oil and Wine, 692 E. Arlington Blvd. Ribustello, who was a manager at Windows on the World restaurant at the World Trade Center, will be signing her memoir “Life After Windows.”
Friends of Library sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 30th Annual Used Book Sale will be at the Greenville Convention Center this week. Thursday is the Members Only Sale from 6-8 p.m. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday is $5 Bag Day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit Sheppardlibrary.org.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for Edge of Today, featuring work of artist Ellen Hathaway, from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The artist will offer a painting demonstration at 7 p.m. Hathaway’s exhibit will remain on display at the gallery until Oct. 17. Visit cityartgreenville.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding a ballroom dancing event from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Christian music
Vagabond Mission is hosting a Community Impact Concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday at GCF Church, 1407 Evans St., featuring Jared Emerson, Aly Aleigha, Bob Lesnefsky and Drisco Soulrap. Visit www.vagabondmissions.com/green-volunteer.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday featuring art and history. Vendors line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Hispanic heritage recital
East Carolina University School of Music will host a National Hispanic Heritage Month recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature René Izquierdo, guitar. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Blessing of Badges
The third Interfaith Blessing of the Badges will take place at noon on Tuesday with law enforcement, first responders and religious leaders gathering on the grounds of the First Christian Church in Greenville. The public may attend the live virtual presentation at facebook.com/churchesoutreachnetwork/
Legion meeting canceled
The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 39 scheduled for Sept. 21 had been canceled due to the post’s participation in the Pitt County Fair. Entrance is free for Legion members. Just show your membership card at the entrance.
Concerned Citizens
The Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Benjie Forrest and Worth Forbes of the Pitt County Board of Education will discuss critical race theory and ideas for changes in public school education in Pitt County. Contact Elizabeth Weidner at eaweidner21@gmail.com.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.