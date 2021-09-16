Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Book signing
Inez Ribustello of Tarboro’s On The Square restaurant will be signing her memoir “Life After Windows” 4-6 p.m. today at Simply Divine Oil and Wine, 692 E. Arlington Blvd.
Constitution Week
The Major Benjamin May chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is asking the community to join it in celebrating Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, marking the 234th anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution. The group asks everyone to ring a bell, jangle their keys, or honk their car horn at 4 p.m. on Friday to commemorate the event. Farmville Public Library is showcasing related books in several areas, and free bookmarks will be available at the area’s Little Free Libraries.
Mayfest yard sale
First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Elm and 14th streets, will host its Mayfest yard sale from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday. The event also will include a plant sale, bake sale and hot dog lunch. Masks will be required inside the building and in the tents. Proceeds support local charities.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum will unveil its exhibit on local barbecue traditions during its monthly open house 2-5 p.m. Sept. 26 in the old Dixon Medical Building at 554 Second St. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Farmville Ghost Walk
Auditions for the Farmville Ghost Walk will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. The Ghost Walk will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 28-30. Call the Farmville Community Arts Council at 753-3832.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for Edge of Today, featuring work of artist Ellen Hathaway, from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The artist will offer a painting demonstration at 7 p.m. Hathaway’s exhibit will remain on display at the gallery until Oct. 17. Visit cityartgreenville.com.
Museum opening
The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with more than 40 interactive and educational stations along Dickinson Avenue to represent a variety of science topics and careers. Visit a timeforscience.org.
Pastor’s anniversary
St. James Free Will Baptist Church, 515 S. Railroad St., Fountain, will celebrate Pastor Walter C. Blount’s 29th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Power lunch
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host is monthly power lunch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. J. Eric Boyette, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation, will speak during the virtual event. Members may register at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-september-2021-1.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and use the code FCC Farmville. The need is urgent. The Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.