Constitution Week
The Major Benjamin May chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is asking the community to join it in celebrating Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23, marking the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The group asks everyone to ring a bell, jangle their keys, or honk their car horn at 4 p.m today to commemorate the event.
Community Cookout
The United Social Club of Winterville will hold its Community Cookout 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St. The event will feature free food including hamburgers and hotdogs, free music and fun. The free family event is open to the community.
Saturday in the Park
The Friends of May Museum will hold Saturday in the Park from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the museum, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will include food from Pancho Tacos, Item9 Pizza and East Carolina Italian Ice and a beer and wine garden. The Monterio Experience will perform.
School supply giveaway
The Pitt County NAACP and Mayne Pharma will host a drive through school supply giveaway from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday at 800 W. Fifth St. for children 5 and up. Children must be present; masks are required. Limit three packs per car while supplies last.
Pets in the Park
Pets in the Park will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free event will include music, contests, children’s activities and vendors. Pets will be available for adoption. Visit encpetsinthepark.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. dates Saturday at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Christian music
Vagabond Mission is hosting a Community Impact Concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday at GCF Church, 1407 Evans St. Jared Emerson, Aly Aleigha, Bob Lesnefsky and Drisco Soulrap will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food trucks will be at the venue. Visit www.vagabondmissions.com/green-volunteer or call 781-910-6853.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Food box giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 252-975-6944.
Symphony orchestra
East Carolina University School of Music will host a free performance of the ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Anniversary parade
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host an 11th anniversary celebration for Pastor Alton K. Wooten on Saturday. An anniversary parade will be held at 1 p.m. beginning at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, 2439 Railroad St. Participants will meet at 12:45 p.m.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will provide a drive-through flu clinic for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 401 Moye Blvd. for all veterans registered within the Durham VA Health Care System. No cost and no required appointment. Masks required.
Mayfest yard sale
First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Elm and 14th streets, will host its Mayfest yard sale from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday. Proceeds will support local charities in the community.