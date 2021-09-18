Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Community Cookout
The United Social Club of Winterville will hold its Community Cookout 1-5 p.m. today at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St. with food and music. The free family event is open to everyone.
Saturday in the Park
The Friends of May Museum will hold Saturday in the Park from 4:30-8:30 p.m. today on the grounds at 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will include food and refreshments. The Monterio Experience will perform.
School supply giveaway
The Pitt County NAACP and Mayne Pharma will host a drive-through school supply giveaway from noon-2 p.m. on today at 800 W. Fifth St. for children 5 and up. Children must be present; masks are required. Limit three packs per car while supplies last.
Christian music
Vagabond Mission is hosting a Community Impact Concert at 6 p.m. today at GCF Church, 1407 Evans St. Visit www.vagabondmissions.com/green-volunteer or call 781-910-6853.
Symphony orchestra
East Carolina University School of Music will host a free performance of the ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. today in Wright Auditorium. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Museum opening
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with more than 40 interactive and educational stations along Dickinson Avenue. Visit a timeforscience.org.
Friends of Library sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 30th Annual Used Book Sale continues 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center. Sunday is $5 Bag Day from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Farmville Ghost Walk
Auditions for the Farmville Ghost Walk will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. For details call 753-3832.
Peanut workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host another round of Peanut Maturity Workshops to help farmers determine when to harvest their crops. They will be held at J.P. Davenport’s and Son, 5961 U.S. 264, Pactolus, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; Charles Tucker and Son Peanut Company, 4480 Old River Road, Belvoir, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; and Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Friday.
Golden K
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville will host Glen Simpson of Vidant Behavioral Health at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Call 252-367-8310
Pastor’s anniversary
St. James Free Will Baptist Church, 3364 Old U.S. 258, Fountain, will celebrate Pastor Walter C. Blount’s 29th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Interfaith Blessing of Badges
The third Interfaith Blessing of the Badges will take place at noon on Tuesday. All are invited to attend the live virtual presentation at facebook.com/churchesoutreachnetwork.
Concerned Citizens
The Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina will meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Benjie Forrest and Worth Forbes of the Pitt County Board of Education will discuss critical race theory.
Power lunch
N.C. DOT Secretary J. Eric Boyette will speak during the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce monthly power lunch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-september-2021-1.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and use the code FCC Farmville.