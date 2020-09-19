BYH Greenville police. Not getting a handicap parking spot in Greenville is a huge problem. Most places have replaced them with other things, but if you want to start giving tickets start with Food Lion on 10th Street at Hardee Crossing, then Harris Teeter at Bell's Fork. You can write tickets all day. Yes, a crackdown is what is needed and fire lanes also.
BYH to the person that said "to fellow white people." I don't know who she's referring to, but this is a racist statement. Just like "to fellow black people" or "brown people." Speak for yourself and don't make general statements like "all (fill in the blank) people."
Bless your heart to Democrat hypocrites. I am not sure that the Good Lord could live up to all your expectations in this life.
BYH to those still handicapped by the Corona fiasco. As a high-risk person myself, I still can't fathom shutting down a nation's economy for a flu virus with a 97 percent survival rate. It's been shown that even the 3 percent fatalities had pre-existing conditions. Stay home if you're at risk and let the country get back to business and end this politically motivated stranglehold on us.
BYH to the person saying young people should "get with it" and stay indoors, because this group is contracting the virus in larger numbers. Let them get it. They will not be much affected, but it builds up herd immunity. People who are sitting home collecting mail money should not tell people they can't make a living.
Bless your hearts to the Democrats for all your presidential ads. Most of your ads make promises that cannot be kept by the president. The president does not write the tax code. The president cannot guarantee Social Security. The president cannot cure COVID. You should not accuse the current president of lying to the people when you do it every day.
BYH Dan Forest. First you blast Gov. Cooper for not letting local government decide about reopening. When he gives local school boards the right to choose what's best for them, you blast him for not forcing them to put kids back in classes without masks. I'm sensing a political motivation here.
I would really have appreciated it if the Census worker that came to my door had been wearing a mask. Don’t wonder why people don’t want to talk to you. Bless your heart.
BYH Dan Forest for saying masks don't work and open all schools right now with no precautions. Just how foolish can you be, how many kids do you want to be sick, their parents and, oh yes, the teachers too? More kids are opting out of in-person school now, would you force them back into school?
Bless all of our hearts. Just when you're sure you have heard it all, the U.S. Attorney General compared COVID stay-at-home orders to slavery. This brainwashed robot also claims systemic racism doesn't exist in our country. We have a lot of work to do, people.
BYH MAGA. I think it was a mistype for MAFA: Make America Foul Again. This administration cares nothing about our environment.
BYH to the contributor who scored the U.S. Senate debate Tillis 1, Cunningham 0. We all know that President Trump lies to us regularly. He admits to lying to us about the coronavirus in Bob Woodward's new book. Yet Tillis still supports Trump. Tillis is clearly comfortable with politicians who lie to their constituents. Tillis is a politician, why should we believe a word Tillis says?
BYH, I don't want to protect the environment. I want to create a world where the environment doesn't need protecting.
Bless his heart, the president of the United States is fighting the release of his DNA in a rape case. Evidence that would exonerate him if innocent. Let that sink in.
BYH, if a severe storm is approaching and is recognized as deadly but leaders choose not to make plans or issue warnings, and 200,000 people die to "avoid panic," is that competent or responsible leadership? If a severe disease outbreak is approaching and is recognized as deadly but leaders choose not to make plans or issue warnings, and 200,000 people die, same question. Is ignoring an imminent problem ever an effective strategy?
Bless your hearts to the liberal media. Instead of your constant reports of every trivial thing you can report on Trumps, you may want to do an occasional report on what a sham the liberal judges have created with many of their recent rulings. It appears that the courts have turned arrests into a revolving door, returning criminals back to the streets immediately after arrest.
So Scientific American has decided to endorse Biden, endorsing a president for the first time in 175 years. Folks, this brings up our two local doctors who are running for seats in the state and federal Houses. Since they endorse the non-science candidate, I'm not sure I want them in either House. In fact, do we really want these candidates who disrespect science practicing in our hospital? Frightening.
Remember back when Trump was promising a miracle disappearance of the coronavirus? Well. now he’s lowered his sights to “herd immunity” which means 60% of us infected and 2 million dead. Hmm. Can we go back to the miracle thing? Or at least forward to a president with a clue?
So Trump’s solution for COVID in America now that bleach, light, warm weather, magical disappearance, and an October vaccine have gone by the wayside is herd immunity. (He actually said “herd mentality” but we’ll get back to that in a mask denier BYH). Herd immunity means 60% of Americans having been infected with COVID, which would mean 2 million dead — 2 million. That was his solution on last night’s town hall on ABC. Anyone listening?
Bless your heart Mr. Biden. You have changed your position on so many issues, you should be called the chameleon of the politics. You will take whatever position you think will get you a vote. You don't need to be truthful or consistent to get the votes of gullible people. You only hope they have short memories.
For at least the 10th time, stretching back over five years, Trump recently bragged about his terrific but still secret health care plan that would be more comprehensive and cheaper than Obamacare. Each time he tells about this plan it is to be presented two weeks in the future. Bless your heart if you still believe he has any plan at all to help Americans with healthcare.
Biden has no ground operation in the battleground state of Michigan? Really? Maybe after nearly 50 years in Congress he feels entitled. Like Hillary, does he think it's his turn? Bless his heart.
Could Biden's stated distrust of President Trump cause Americans to doubt a vaccine for the Chinese virus thus causing unneeded deaths? I think so. Bless Our Hearts.
Bless your heart Mr. Biden. In your 40 years in the Senate, why did you not close the loopholes in the tax code to make the rich and corporations pay their fair share? As president, you have no authority to to change tax codes. Why do you say things you know you cannot do? I guess as long as your constituents are gullible, you can say anything you want to get votes, true or not.
BYH Pitt County Schools. You are saying more students are opting for virtual learning. Duh! What good is going for face-to-face instruction four days a week?
