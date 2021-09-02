Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Music performance
East Carolina University School of Music will host guest artist Alexander Lapins, tuba, at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required. Call 328-6851.
Art opening
East Carolina University School of Art and Design will host an opening of its Alumni 2021 Exhibition from 5-8 p.m. Friday with receptions at Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center; Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery in Joyner Library; and Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Free. Call 328-6665.
Drive-in movie
U.S. Cellular is hosting a free drive-in movie at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The screening of Shrek 2 will be open to 250 vehicles free of charge each night. Snacks will be provided. Register at drivein.uscellular.com.
Concerned Citizens
The Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Guy Miller, a U.S. Army veteran, will discuss Afghanistan. The presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. Arrive early to order food. Contact Karen Kozel at karenkozel@gmail.com.
‘Of Earth and Air and Rain’
East Carolina University School of Music will host “Of Earth and Air and Rain,” songs about the seasons of life, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Catherine Gardner, soprano; Mark Gardner, baritone; and Eric Stellrecht, piano. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. Dr. Richard Baltaro will discuss COVID-19 in the context of the LGBTQ+ population. Check the PFLAG Greenville NC Facebook page to join. Contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Whirligig Auditions
Whirligig Stage will host auditions from noon-3 p.m. Sept. 11-12 at Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. Performers ages 12 and older are eligible to audition for “All Together Now!” This is a Nov. 14 theater event featuring some of the best hits from Broadway. Ages 15 and older are eligible to audition for “Godspell,” a story of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel of Matthew. A fee is charged for youth participating in “Godspell,” which will be performed Dec. 3. Performances will be held at the State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St. Applications are also being accepted for production crew members. Visit whirligigstage.com or email contact@whirligigstage.com.
Bookbag drive
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is accepting donations for a bulk purchase of book bags and supplies for students in the Pitt County Schools system through Sept. 12. Make checks payable to the church at 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, 27834, or bring them to the church office. A presentation will be made in October. Call 756-4869.
Christian music
Vagabond Mission is hosting a Community Impact Concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at GCF Church, 1407 Evans St. The concert will include Christian artists Jared Emerson, Aly Aleigha, Bob Lesnefsky and Drisco Soulrap. Proceeds will help improve the mission’s youth center and provide meals and supplies to teens. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food trucks will be at the venue. Tickets range from $10 to $30. Visit www.vagabondmissions.com/green-volunteer to reserve tickets. Call 781-910-6853.