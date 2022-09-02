Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Art Show
The Ayden Collard Festival Art Show runs today through Sept. 11 at the Community Building, 458 Second St. The show will feature a variety of mediums from artists of all ages. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9; noon-6 p.m. Sept. 10; and noon-4 p.m. Sept. 11. The festival is Sept. 9-10 downtown. Visit aydencollardfestival.com.
Magnolia Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for two upcoming productions at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Parts are available for the readers theater production of “The Last 24 Hours of Lincoln” as well as “Over the Hill/Southern Comfort. No preparation is necessary. Ages 18 and older, especially seniors. For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Purity Prom
Providential Care: Center for Mental Wellness is partnering with nonprofit InHerBeauty Movement Inc. to host a self-esteem prom for young girls in the community on Saturday at Nu Look Business Center, 406 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The purpose of the Purity Prom is to promote positive self-esteem among young ladies. More information about the event can be found at: www.myprovidentialcare.com.
Computer classes
Free computer classes will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Instruction will be available from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 29 in basic computer use, using the internet, MS Word. Employment assistance computer courses will be available from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays or by appointment. Sign up at the library checkout desk or call 367-4467 and leave a message.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 Memorial Blvd in Greenville. Jerry McRoy will discuss the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument and its removal from the Pitt County Courthouse.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting in person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Karen Harrington, director of Student Services at Pitt County Schools, will talk about ways the school district welcomes and affirms LGBTQ+ students. The support group portion of the meeting will follow the presentation. For more information and the Zoom link, please visit Facebook.com/gplag. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, friends, family, allies and LGBTQ individuals.
Fall Festival
The Greenville First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 Charles Blvd., will hold the Woman’s Auxiliary Annual Fall Festival starting at 10 a.m on Sept. 10. The event will feature food trucks from Keyzer’s Catering, Lickety Splitz Ice Cream and Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn. Vendors will include Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Plunder Design, Tupperware, One More Treasure, Pampered Chef, Tablecloths and Linens and Etosha’s Kreations. It will have a country store, crafts, silent and live auctions and pecans and English walnuts will be for sale. A hot dog supper will be served at 4 p.m. Free parking.