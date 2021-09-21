Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 3-7 p.m. today. Schedule appointments at www.redcrossblood.org and use the code FCC Farmville.
Farkas town hall
District 9 State Rep. Brian Farkas of Greenville will host a quarterly town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be virtual and participants can register at https://bit.ly/2WT6jwJ or by calling 919-733-5757. All are welcome to listen or ask questions.
Peanut workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will hold peanut maturity workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Tucker and Son Peanut Company, 4480 Old River Road, Belvoir, and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Friday at Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11.
Winds ensemble
East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be hosting drive-through flu vaccine clinics for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System. No cost and no required appointment. Masks required.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. The Gold Bow campaign also underway, is offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Homecoming
Saint’s Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, will host its 186th homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The event will feature a guest speaker and special music. Lunch will be served after the service.
Ayden barbecue exhibit
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will open its new barbecue exhibit during the museum’s monthly open house 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can follow the timelines of the community’s barbecue families back to their first (and same) pit master, and enjoy videos, photographs and related items. There is no admission charge, although donations are applied to future exhibits.
Fountain Presbyterian
Fountain Presbyterian Church will return to on-site worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday and honor Rev. Jane C. Rose for her recent retirement as the church’s 18th minister. The guest pastor will be Rev. Bob Clyde and special music will be performed by Carol Haven and her grandson, Luke Metzger, and Lightnin’ Wells. Church Elder Mark Owens Jr. will read and comment on a favorite scripture. The church asks unvaccinated worshippers enjoy this service via Zoom, with log-in information on the church’s webpage www.fountainpresbyterian.org and on its Facebook page. Masks should be worn inside the sanctuary and seating will be arranged to respect personal distances for the service, which will have no congregant singing or liturgical responses.
Woody Spencer reception
The Farmville Community Arts Council, in partnership with the Farmville Public Library, will host a reception for photographer Woody Spencer at 6 p.m. on Monday at the library, 4276 W. Church St.