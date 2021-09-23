Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Winds ensemble
East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Flu shot clinic
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, will hold a flu shot clinic 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30. No appointment necessary. Masks required. The date in Wednesday’s entry was incorrect.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Peanut workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will hold a peanut maturity workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the community. Park behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday, Uptown Greenville’s Pirate pregame party, will be held 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans streets. TrainWreck will perform. A beer and wine garden, kid’s activities and food offerings will be on site. The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle services from Five Points to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be offered Saturday three hours before, during, and two hours after the game. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday of each month. Call 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Drive up. Call 752-6154.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will host a drive-through flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 401 Moye Blvd for all vets registered in the Durham VA Health Care System. No cost and no appointment required. Masks required.
Homecoming
Saint’s Delight OFWB Church is holding its 186th Homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, with a guest speaker, special music and lunch after the service.
Ayden Barbecue Exhibit
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will open its barbecue exhibit during the monthly open house 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can follow the timelines of the community’s barbecue families and enjoy videos, photographs and related items. No admission; donations accepted.
Voyages of Discovery
Moogega Cooper, a planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “Diversity in STEAM from a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 as part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Farm Museum fundraiser
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation” from 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield. The event includes heavy hors d’oervres, live music, tours of the home, a silent auction and raffle, and a talk by historian Roger Kammerer. Tickets are $50 at Jefferson’s, Lauteres and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. Call 756-5432.