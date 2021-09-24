Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Drive up. Call 752-6154.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will host a drive-through flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 401 Moye Blvd for all vets registered in the Durham VA Health Care System. No cost and no appointment required. Masks required.
Prayer hour
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St, Simpson, will host “60 minutes of praying” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Sit in or out of cars. Bottled water and masks will be available. Everyone is welcome. Call 902-7313 or 909-957-3631.
Garage sale
The Missions Committee of Calvary Memorial UMC, 107 W. Greene St., Snow Hill, will hold a yard sale starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Rain date will be Oct. 16.
Reunion postponed
The 40-year reunion of the Farmville Central High School class of 1980 scheduled for Oct. 2 has been postponed again due to COVID-19. It will be held in 2022. Email questions to mbjowens@gmail.com.
CFVP fundraiser
The fourth annual “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Oct. 7, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 80 Cedar Circle, Washington, N.C., 1-5 p.m. Monday.
First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday.
ECU Health Science Student Center, 1868 Health Science Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.
Beaufort County Health Department, 1436 Highland Drive, Washington, N.C., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.