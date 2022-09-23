Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Special services
- Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will celebrate its Women's and Men's Day Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Wayne Harrison will preach and The Anointed Pearls of Faith will perform.
- Zion Hill Church, 908 Mac Allen Road at N.C. 903 in Winterville, will celebrate Pastor Elder Cornelius Greene's third anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Glen Williams of New Deliverance Church of Christ of Ayden will speak; Roland Suggs will perform.
ECU concerts
ECU's School of Music will present guest artist Josh Bynum, professor of trombone at the University of Georgia, in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Dieter Hennings, professor of guitar at the University of Kentucky, will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fletcher as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Both shows are free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.Free.
Refugee roundtable
Interfaith Refugee Ministry will hold a refugee roundtable from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. The event will offer information about participation and feature former refugees, volunteers and IRM staff. Donations of personal care products and gently used or new kitchen items will be accepted. Call 635-6459 and visit www.helpingrefugees.org.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Museum's Fourth Sunday Open House is 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Featured this month are quilts handmade by George Snyder in the style of early southern farm women. Docents will be present to answer questions and explain the current exhibits. There is no admission fee to the museum located at 554 Second St. in Ayden, although donations are appreciated.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Virtual Dementia Tour, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Tours are 20 minutes.
- Wills and trusts class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday; cost is $5; bring your own beads.
- Normal vs. Not Normal Aging, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
- Spooky Pie Class with Gwendy and friends, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 3. Cost is $25 and you will leave with a full-size pie.
- Shag lessons, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 5-Nov. 2; $50 covers all five lessons.
Elm Grove fall festival
Elm Grove OFWBC, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its annual fall festival with a country store and yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1. A barbecue chicken plate sale is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the plate sale are available at the door or call 746-3534. A snack bar will open at 5:15 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6 p.m.
St. Peter's 200th
In celebration of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s 200th anniversary, all are welcome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 to enjoy a historical tour complete with actors in period costumes representing those who are buried in St. Peter's churchyard. A drum and fife parade by musicians from Tryon Palace is set for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, a drum and fife performance will be held in All Saints Hall at 11 a.m. Church historian Riley Roberson and actors portraying those buried will speak briefly. The church is at 101 N. Bonner St., Washington, N.C.