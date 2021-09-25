Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Street fair
RISE29, ECU’s student entrepreneurship program, and NC CIVIL will host a pop-up street fair 3-7 p.m. Sunday at 901 W. Fifth St. Visitors will be able to connect with local business vendors, enjoy live music and performances, and interact with local food and beverage vendors. Masks are encouraged.
Homecoming
Saint’s Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, is having its 186th Homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a guest speaker, special music and lunch after the service.
Ayden barbecue exhibit
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will open its new barbecue exhibit during the monthly open house 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can follow the timelines of the community’s barbecue families and enjoy videos, photographs and related items. No admission; donations accepted.
Fountain Presbyterian
Fountain Presbyterian Church will return to on-site worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday and honor Rev. Jane C. Rose for her recent retirement as the church’s 18th minister. The guest pastor will be Rev. Bob Clyde and special music will be performed by Carol Haven and her grandson, Luke Metzger, and Lightnin’ Wells. Church elder Mark Owens Jr. will read and comment on a favorite scripture. Masks should be worn inside the sanctuary and seating will be distanced for the service, which will have no congregant singing or liturgical responses. Unvaccinated worshippers can attend via Zoom, with log-in information at www.fountainpresbyterian.org.
Woody Spencer reception
The Farmville Community Arts Council, in partnership with the Farmville Public Library, will host a reception for photographer Woody Spencer at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, at the library, 4276 W. Church St.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society and Laupus Health Science Library are sponsoring a talk by Dr. Donald Ensley, one of the first African American faculty in ECU’s health sciences, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Entitled “A Quality of Life Conversation: An Eastern Carolina Journey,” Ensley will offer reflection on his journey from Belhaven to his career as a professor and chair of ECU’s Department of Community Health and insights on eastern North Carolina’s efforts to overcome the pandemic. Register for the Zoom event through pittcountyhistorical society.com/events.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday with boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373 for information.
PFLAG
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and this month attendees are invited to share their coming out stories. Check Facebook at our PFLAG Greenville NC page for how to join. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Farm Museum fundraiser
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation” from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield. The event includes a tour, refreshments and more. Tickets are $50 and are available at Jefferson’s, Lauteres, and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. Call 756-5432.