We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness — unless they are the other side or look, think, believe, act different than us, in which case they should be minimized and persecuted at every possible opportunity. Or have I misinterpreted our current political climate? Bless our hearts!
Bless our hearts: Despite continuous chest thumping and flag waving, we do not have the greatest political system in the world. A lot of our problems are attributable to its unrepresentative nature, the result of the Founder's compromises between small and large states, and contemporary leader's deference to partisanship over all else. The greatest method of self-government ever devised would not have treated any citizens as 3/5 of a person.
Bless Your Heart to anyone who wants to empathize with the Black Lives Matter cause but criticizes the violence that is blamed on the black protesters. In reality, for the most part the protests are meant to be peaceful. We just want to be heard with hopes that racism will be eradicated one day. The blame can essentially go to the antifas, comprised of white people, who instigate the violence. So don't blame us.
Each pay period, I have FICA (Social Security), NCSIT (State Income Tax), and FIT (Federal Income Tax) taken out of my check. To eliminate confusion, I assume Biden will protect my FIT (no rate increase) since I make less the $499K annually, I should also assume that Trump will dump FICA and raise my FIT and NCSIT to run the government. Is this true or am I totally confused by all the political ads.
BYH, don't thank a military vet for his service. If you truly want to thank them, vote the man who calls them losers and suckers out of office this November!
BYH, when the president says he is keeping his word in an ad for his re-election, why believe that? Know how many official whopper lies he has told in office? I hope the debates do fact check as it is happening.
This is to the lady praising the DR delivery lady for putting her paper on her door. Bless her heart and be thankful. Our delivery person throws ours in the road or sometimes close to my neighbors yard. Can you send her our way.
Bless my heart for my confusion. If a white person burns a black church to the ground, it's a hate crime. If a black person burns a white church to the ground, it's social justice. Seems like there is something wrong with this picture.
BYH Rep. Perrin Jones. Do you actually stand for anything? All you have done is put our negative and misleading ads but nothing constructive. We don't need more of the same politics as usual in our state.
Bless your heart Mr. Cunningham for your military service. I looked at your military record to see what meritorious service you had been involved in during your time in Iraq. I was surprised to find it was was for your service as a trial lawyer. In your ads, it suggests you were awarded the honor for your time in battle. The Bronze star is not a combat award an award for any meritorious action.
No BYH to Tim Moore or Perrin Jones for attacking Brian Farkas for signing the America’s Goals petition. Nowhere in this document is police funding mentioned. These allegations are complete lies. Go to www.americasgoals.org and check. Too bad Moore and Jones wasted everyone’s time with their baseless claims.
BYH Americans, I don't understand how BLM is helping blacks. All I see on TV is the violence, destruction and even murders by their violent protestors, aka thugs. It should all be condemned. Why aren't their efforts focused on working with state and local community leaders to improve things instead of destroying them. They are really hurting their cause. I find it ironic that they have become racists themselves when it comes to blue lives.
BYH Speaker Moore. Thanks for blowing the dog whistle about defunding the police. It doesn't matter if it wasn't true but you did blow that whistle. If you don't get re-elected speaker, you can always work as a referee since you are so experienced blowing a whistle.
Shame on you Pitt County Health Department. People needing COVID tests showed up at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 and were told you weren't doing it that day because rain was forecast and that we'd have to wait until Tuesday. By then we could have infected many more people. Lucky for us the Beaufort County health department actually works in the rain under a pop up tent and we were able to test us that day.
BYH Perrin Jones for allowing Speaker Tim Moore to do your dirty work with his attempts to spread lies about your opponent's stance on police funding. Shameful and cowardly.
BYH, Dan Forest. You say that our children need to be back in school and that children learn best in the classroom. Do you plan to stop home schooling and send your children to school?
President Trump does not deserve the hatred that the Democratic party has for him. They would rather see this country burn down than to see Trump re-elected. He has been compared to Hitler. That is so stupid that anyone who makes that statement just shows their lack of knowledge of history. I'd say that these people are the true haters and dividers of this country. They should try looking in the mirror.
Bless your heart to the quote attributed to Joseph Stalin. "The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything"
Our elected officials need to have the ability to “see through” smokescreens. They should be a good judge of character. They should not be easily swayed. Unfortunately Mr. Jones is not that person. Thank goodness we can vote this time and not have him just thrown in there. We can do better and we need better for N.C.!
Last Friday someone put the local Greenville phone book on my front doorstep which is not covered, rather than throwing it into the carport. It got rained on all day. It is totally soaked and way beyond trying to salvage. Hint: a plastic bag does not keep the phone book dry.
A BYH to everyone that has attitude problems. That includes children, teenagers, etc. You need to be respectful toward relatives and other people that are not your immediate family. Kindness goes a long way other than giving mean attitude towards others that haven’t done anything to you. Remember that!
BYH Trump supporters. It's been said that one difference between a religion and a cult is that in the former the savior dies for the followers, where as in a cult, the followers die for the savior. Think about that the next time you go to a Trump rally.
Bless your heart if you vote for a Democrat for the U.S. House or Senate. The are guaranteed to vote the DNC party directive. If any of you doubt what I am saying, go to their voting records. These people don't represent their constituents, they follow the direction of George Soros and his minions in the DNC. Be very careful of who you believe. Forget social media, look at congressional records.
I am confused by all the political ads. Every candidate is a person dedicated public service, truthful and wanting to give me something at someone else's expense. Each of their opponents is a lying, corrupt, thieving scoundrel in it for their own gain. If I believed any of them, they should all (Democrats and Republicans) be behind bars. This is the place they would do the most to benefit society.
BYH to all new gun owners! Just remember that Biden-Harris and the Democrats want your new-found instruments of freedom!
BYH to those who took issue with the person who said they wouldn't vote for someone who lies. One one hand, some politicians make promises they can't keep, but then there is Trump who presents fals, distorted data as fact, takes credit for the successes of his predecessors, and puts blame on those same predecessors for things they had nothing to do with. That is the lying I will never vote for.
BYH Dan Forest for being Trump's dummy and spouting off outright lies, no one in North Carolina is defunding the police, masks do prevent the spread of COVID19, buildings are not burning to the ground, the state police are funded, but schools are not. The bipartisan health plan would increase health coverage and provide financial support to our hospitals and economy, yes expanded health insurance is good for North Carolina.
BYH to the Democrat controlled state election commission for voting to allow state election workers to fill in or correct missing information on mail in ballots, I assume if I vote for the wrong candidate or no candidate, that you will be able to fill in the blank or correct my error. Talk about election tampering at its finest.
BYH to Biden supporters for preaching verses from the Bible to us Trump supporters, but turn the other cheek when it comes to abortion. Can we all say who the real hypocrites are?
Curses to elected Republicans, hypocrites and liars all. If you needed a reason to get out and vote, what more do you need?
BYH, if anyone is doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can't hear them any more.
No BYH to the modern day Repuglican party, which will go down in history as the party of betrayal, lies and power at all costs, especially costing them any integrity they may have ever had. Raw power grabbing is never pretty. Anybody trusting anything they ever say again deserves everything they ever get.
BYH for the second U.S. Senate debate. Sen. Tillis, 2-Cunningham, 0. Cunningham just comes off weak.
BYH, we didn't have 'no-knock' warrants until 9-11.
