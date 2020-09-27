Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting, Thursday, Oct. 1. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
Interest meeting
The Beta Kappa Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. will hold a virtual interest meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information and the link, email Pearless Speller at spellart@suddenlink.net.
Voter 411
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
Youth town hall
A virtual Pandemic Town Hall for Youth featuring N.C. Sen. Don Davis will be held 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday. Davis will take questions from youth, teachers, child-care providers, ministers, and others who work with youth. The emphasis will be on contributions youth can make to their communities, how to better serve youth during a pandemic, and questions youth have for their state senator. Register and post questions in advance of the event at www.brightbooks.org.
Nonprofit funding
The City of Greenville Community Development Housing Division is holding virtual funding workshops for area nonprofit organizations on Wednesday. Session 1 is noon-2 p.m. and Session 2 is 6-8 p.m. The workshop will help nonprofits meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines required when applying for funds from the city. Any group planing to complete a funding application must attend one of the sessions. Call Gayla Johnson at 329-4295 or gajohnson@greenvillenc.gov for information and to register.
Pork loin plates
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greeneridge Road, Snow Hill, is hosting a plate sale to benefit the Lenoir/Greene County United Way from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Plates include pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and slice of cake. Plates are $8 each and donations are welcome. Drive through pick up only. Delivery available for orders of at least 10 plates. For donations, make checks payable to Lenoir/Greene United Way. The Senior Center uses United Way funds for nutrition programs, activities, health promotion, exercise classes and senior games.
Blessing of the Animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 4 in the parking lot. Free-will donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit the Pitt County Animal Shelter and its rescue group, Pitt Friends. Pet photographs in lieu of the animals may be brought to receive a blessing. Secure pets so they do not run. Clergy will be COVID-compliant; drivers please wear a mask. Event is rain or shine.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus system will begin service to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center on Oct. 5. Transportation will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m. Riders will receive a ticket to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card.