ECU career fairs
ECU Career Services will host two job fairs on Wednesday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The Job and Internship Fair will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. followed by the Science, Engineering and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. Both events are open to current ECU students and alumni with more than 100 employers. Visit the Career Services website at career.ecu.edu/ or contact Tom Halasz at 328-6050.
Fall dance
ECU’s fall dance concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in McGinnis Auditorium in Messick Theatre Arts Center on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The performance will feature choreography from renowned guest artists and original works by ECU faculty and students. Tickets are $18 for the general public and $15 for seniors and ECU faculty and students. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.
ECU Symphonic and
Concert Bands
The ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Wright Auditorium. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Better Skills, Better Jobs fair
The second annual Better Skills, Better Jobs fair is from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. More than 100 employers and community resource vendors are expected to attend. Register to attend as a career seeker at pittcc.edu/better-skills-better-jobs. PCC, ECU, the Greenville-ENC Alliance, Pitt County Economic Development, Koinonia Community Solutions, Pitt County Schools and Greenville Utilities are among sponsors and partners.
Blessing of the Badges
Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold its blessing of the badges for all first responders from 12:15-1:30 p.m. on Thursday at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. Masks are required for guests and participants. The event also will be presented live on Facebook. Call 717-9600 for information.
Elm Grove fall festival
Elm Grove OFWBC, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its annual fall festival with a country store and yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The barbecue chicken plate sale for $10 per plate will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A snack bar will open at 5:15 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6 p.m.
Hope in the Waiting
A benefit night to support Hope in the Waiting with free live music will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Grounded Coffee and Baked Goods, 650 E. Fire Tower Road. Hope in the Waiting is a faith-based nonprofit that provides support to families grieving pregnancy and infant loss.
Harvest Festival
Home Place Strawberries & More, 3055 Chinquapin Road, Farmville, will hold its annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins, mums and more.
Art show and fundraiser
The Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane, will hold the Carter Williams Arts Show and Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event supports local artists and supports breast cancer research, education and outreach. The center also will hold its Holiday Art Sale on Nov. 5, with more than two dozen vendors and a variety of handmade gift items.