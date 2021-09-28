Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society and Laupus Health Science Library are sponsoring a talk by Dr. Donald Ensley, one of the first African American faculty in ECU’s health sciences, at 4:30 p.m. today. Register for the Zoom discussion through pittcountyhistorical society.com/events.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Bird walk
Bird Walk at the Park will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Oliver Murphrey Park, 3476 N. Main St., Farmville. The 90-minute walk will be led by Susan McCrae, a biology professor at East Carolina University. Contact cwidney@farmvillenc.gov or call 753-3355 for more information.
Little Creek homecoming
Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church of Scuffleton, 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden, will celebrate its 293rd homecoming service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Rev. Philip Wood will bring the message. Nursery provided, lunch will be served at noon. All members, former members and friends to are welcome to worship at the church.
Prayer breakfast
Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. on Oct 16. Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse will be the guest speaker. The public is welcome.
Hotdog sale
The Greene County Senior Center will have a drive-through hot dog sale 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 with proceeds going toward the Duplin/Greene/Wayne Walk to De-Feet Dementia. Cost is $6 which includes two hot dogs, chips, drink and a brownie. To make a donation, call 252-747-5436. The NC Dementia Alliance provides resources for dementia/Alzheimer’s research, support groups, and information for family caregivers. The walk will be in Goldsboro 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 23.
Ghost walk
Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Farmville Ghost Walk, rated PG-13, at the Farmville Public Library and RE/MAX, 3208 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville. Cost is $10 payable to the Farmville Community Arts Council. No cards. The walks will be held Oct 21-23 and 28-30. Several time slots are available each night from 6-8 p.m. The walks starts at the Gazebo in the Town Common.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will hold their monthly prayer at noon on Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Greenville.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Cost is $25 and includes a full meal. Registration deadline, Thursday, Sept. 30.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
Fall wreath-making class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Participants must bring supplies. Call to get a list.
Conversational Spanish class, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7-28. Cost is $15.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Oktoberfest 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Over 60 vendors, delicious bbq plates, beer, wine tasting, entertainment.