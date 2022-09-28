Events are subject to change due to Hurricane Ian. Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Historic Bath
Historic Bath State Historic Site, 100 Harding St., will offer a preview of its new maritime heritage exhibit, Along the Banks of Bath Creek: A Story of People and Place, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Costumed interpreters will guide visitors in North Carolina’s first incorporated town and port. Family-friendly, hands-on activities and themed tours and workshops are scheduled throughout the day. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath for more information and a schedule of events
Fall dance
ECU’s fall dance concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday in McGinnis Auditorium in Messick Theatre Arts Center on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The performance will feature choreography from renowned guest artists and original works by ECU faculty and students. Tickets are $18 for the general public and $15 for seniors, and ECU faculty and students. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.
Magnolia Arts Center
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present performances of "Over the Hill" and "Southern Comfort" at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 888-622-3868.
Winterville concert
Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Spare Change Band in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Piano concert
ECU's School of Music will host a free concert with pianist Larry Weng at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. He is the Winner of the 2019 NYCA Worldwide Debut Audition and a laureate of the 2016 Queen Elisabeth International Piano Competition. Live streaming available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Impact luncheon
The Center for Family Violence Prevention annual IMPACT Event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S. W. Greenville Blvd. The theme is “Silent Shame-Driving Awareness for Emotional Abuse.” Guest speaker will be author, minister and domestic violence survivor Jan Newell-Byrd. Visit www.c4fvp.org.
ECVC banquet
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th Anniversary Banquet and Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. Guest speaker will be singer-songwriter and author Mario Arnauz Bonds, who has been blind since age 9. Visit ecvcinc.com/annual-banquet.
GVFD plate sale
The Grifton Volunteer Fire Department 6881 S. Highland Blvd., will hold its annual Fireman's Day Barbecue Plate Fundraiser starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8. Plates include barbecued pork, green beans, red potatoes and hushpuppies for $8 each. Dine in or take out.
Ukraine Missions
A program on missions for Ukraine and its people is planned at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Winterville Church of Christ, 3170 Church St., Ext. Steve Boles of Mission to Ukraine and supporter Debbie Butler will discuss their efforts and how people can help. Call 252-757-3788 or email info@wintervillechurchofchrist.org.