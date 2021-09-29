Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Flu shot clinic
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting a flu shot clinic 5-7 p.m. Thursday. No appointment necessary. Masks required.
Garage sale
The Missions Committee of Calvary Memorial UMC, 107 W. Greene St., Snow Hill, will hold a yard sale starting at 7 a.m. Saturday with household items, dishes, crystal, bed linens, toys, bicycles, furniture and more.
Farmville Central reunion
The 40-year reunion of the Farmville Central High School class of 1980 set for Saturday has been postponed again due to COVID-19. It will be held in 2022. Email mbjowens@gmail.com.
Blessing of the Animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday. Pet supplies or monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit Pitt Friends of the Animal Shelter. A photo in lieu of your pet may be brought to receive a blessing! Please secure pets. Clergy will be COVID-compliant; drivers are asked to wear a mask. Event will be held, rain or shine.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m on Oct. 6 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Oct. 7 at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Voyages of Discovery
Moogega Cooper, a planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “Diversity in STEAM from a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th Street. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
PFLAG
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and this month participants are invited to share their coming out stories. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org or visit facebook.com/gvpflag.
Farm Museum fundraiser
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum is hosting “An Afternoon at Myrtle Grove Plantation” from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, at 4226 N.C. 43 South, Macclesfield. The event includes a tour, refreshments and more. Tickets are $50 and are available at Jefferson’s, Lauteres, and Steinbeck’s in Greenville and Café Madeleine in Farmville. Call 756-5432.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church, 3776 S Main St in Farmville, is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Register or donate the day of the walk or at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/farmvillenc
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.