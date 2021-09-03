Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Drive-in movie
U.S. Cellular is holding free drive-in movie screenings of Shrek 2 with free snacks at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. Register for a parking pass at drivein.uscellular.com.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at CopyPro Inc., 3103 Landmark St. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/september-business-after-hours-1.
Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Sept. 10, in Grifton. For details, please send an email to agclassof76@gmail.com”
Operation Sunshine
A drive-through meal fundraiser benefiting Operation Sunshine, an after school program for girls, will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the facility, 3028 Chestnut St. Tickets are $10 and must be presented at pickup. Call 355-7981 or 916-7639.
Farmville Methodist
Farmville United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 120th Anniversary on Sept. 19. The anniversary will consist of worship at 10 a.m. followed by a catered meal, games for the whole family and music by 2Digh4. Events will be held during the week prior to the celebration. For more information, call the church office at 753-4803. Events are open to the public but reservations for the catered meal must be made by Sept. 10.
Hispanic heritage recital
East Carolina University School of Music will host a National Hispanic Heritage Month recital at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature René Izquierdo, guitar. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at blood drives at the following locations:
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin Community College/Building 1-14, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.
U.S. Cellular Store, 875 West 15th St., Washington, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., Sept. 12.