ECU/Loessin Playhouse
“The Visit,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15; $10 for ECU students and youth. Masks required. Staggered entry time for performances. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Bites on the Bridge
Bites on the Bridge (Paint it Purple Edition) will be held from 5-9 p.m. today at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include food trucks, limited socially distant seating on the bridge as well as carry-out options and a beer garden.
Band concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands in concert at 7:30 p.m. today in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Live streaming at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Flu shot clinic
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting a flu shot clinic 5-7 p.m. today. No appointment necessary. Masks required.
Prayer hour
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will host “60 minutes of praying” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Participants may sit in or out of their cars. Bottled water and masks will be available. Call 902-7313 or 909-957-3631.
Art show fundraiser
The Carter Williams Art Show fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. Funds from the event are used for breast cancer research, education and outreach as well as for participating artists. Virtual sales will take place Oct. 4-15. Call 329-4546.
Sunday in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Super Sunday in the Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 100 E. First St. The free event will feature the British Invaders and East Coast Rhythm and Blues. Visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. The weather line is 758-7246.
Joyner seeks stories
East Carolina University’s Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library seeking stories about the impact of the pandemic to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Share them in any format at bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clinical exams and 3D mammogram.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department at www.pittcountync.gov. More options at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.