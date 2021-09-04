I blame the students for the ECU football loss. If the students would pay more student athletic fees we could field a really fine team. Just add those student athletic fees to your student loan. Then sooner or later the government will forgive your loan. Our team will be walking in tall cotton with all that money. Financial planning and creative accounting are our best offensive plays. Arrrrgh.
No “Bless Your Heart” to the parents who are calling and cussing and screaming at school staff and administrators for the rise in COVID 19 cases in the school system. You really need to be angry with your children for not wearing their masks or wearing it incorrectly in school. That is the reason for the rise in cases.
BYH to developers and leaders who just install sidewalks on a single side of the road. Does this mean that only one half of a neighborhood gets to walk in safety; half of children can wait for a school bus and stay safe; or that only 50 percent of houses are worth being healthier? If a new home is only half accessible does that mean I can get a 50 percent price reduction? BYH
When you take your car to a dealer to get the oil changed, the computer suggests you buy new tires, change the transmission fluid, flush the brakes, flush the radiator and flush your wallet. All told the maintenance is more than I paid for my first car. Maybe we should return to the days of old when you could keep your car running fine for a few bucks here and there.
A big BYH to the shrill BYHer who postulated that the same person writes the anti Biden comments in the BYH section. You referred to the person as dumb, an idiot and “on the spectrum.” Wow! My son is autistic, how dare you use it as a weapon! Typical leftist. Today, while no one agrees on anything, we can all agree, you are a horrible person.
BYH to the person who said the Biden jabs all come from one disgruntled person. Boy, that’s the pot calling the kettle black.
BYH, telling me you are proudly unvaccinated is like telling me you are a drunken driver. You’re not a patriot. You’re not a freedom fighter. You’re a menace.
BYH to members of Congress of both parties. Yours is the power to declare war — which you have not done since 1942. Explain how your inaction permits presidents to order trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives lost or damaged because of your failure to do your job.
BYH NCDOT. Instead of lowering or just enforcing the established speed limits on Davenport Farm Road you’ll just add stop signs to reduce the speeding and distracted driving causing so many crashes.
